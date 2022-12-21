Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
dallasexpress.com
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
Dallas Observer
First Look: The Nest Craft, A New Brunch and Dinner Spot in North Dallas
The Nest Café, a breakfast/brunch spot in Frisco, opened a spinoff in November called The Nest Craft, on Alpha Road across from the Galleria Mall in North Dallas. It still provides your breakfast fix including waffles, omelets, Benedicts, acai bowls and the ever-popular avocado toast, but adds a dinner service (one night a week) as well as a full bar with several craft cocktails. It takes a lot to get us to drive anywhere near The Galleria during the holiday shopping season, but croffles and the chance to give pickle beer a try were just enough to push us into action.
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
verdictfoodservice.com
NTB opens new Taco Bell location in Dallas, Texas
The new restaurant will also create 25 new employment opportunities in the region. North Texas Bells (NTB), a Taco Bell Franchisee has further expanded the footprint of the restaurant brand by opening a new location in Dallas, Texas. Featuring Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, the new restaurant has multiple customer accessibility...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Frisco, TX
Frisco is a city in Texas noted for solid public–private partnerships that helped it become one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The city’s phenomenal growth has contributed much to creating many free things to do in Frisco. It also helped that this city is part of the...
Dallas Observer
Ten Best Local Food Stories of 2022
With the New Year approaching, we like to look back on our local food and restaurant coverage that struck a chord and, hopefully, served as inspiration for dozens of burgers, bowls of queso and plates of chicken-fried steak. In 2022, we had some new discoveries of old places, like a...
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable Service
Bistro 31 is what we like to call a beautiful dining decision. All the elements are at hand, a gorgeous atmosphere coupled with a seriously well executed menu and service above reproach.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
The 10 most-devoured restaurant and bar headlines of 2022 in Dallas
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. The list features a couple of sad closures, but also long-awaited supermarket news, and some fun expansions and new concepts coming to town - including one inside a Dallas landmark. These are the dining stories that Dallas readers devoured most, all from CultureMap dining editor Teresa Gubbins.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closed in late November: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which had been in business at...
papercitymag.com
The Most Read — and Most Interesting — PaperCity Dallas-Fort Worth Stories of 2022
Texas Firsts, Fundraising Drama, and a Touch of Hollywood. Truth be told, the best Dallas and Fort Worth brunches, spas, and taco joints usually take the top yearly slots per Google Analytics, but reading between the lines reveals a selection of popular news stories that highlight 2022 in a way those well-loved lists can’t quite manage. This year, we saw a touch of Hollywood in North Texas, fantastic new dining opportunities across the city, and a little fundraising drama. So before we dive into 2023, we wanted to showcase the stories that attracted readers nearly as much as we loved reporting them.
Fully Automated McDonald's Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A viral video on TikTok shows a fully automated McDonald's in Texas and it has left the internet divided.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Quirky homes and celebrity pads get listed in this year's 10 hottest Dallas real estate stories
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2022 — including big listings, market trends, and homes with ties to beloved sports and music stars.1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and in February, there were two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties were located just a few blocks south of Fair Park....
CandysDirt.com
Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project
It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
Vegan pastry and coffee shop opens in Fort Worth with best inspiration: mom
There's a new place to get vegan food and great coffee in Fort Worth: Called Von's Coffee Shoppe, it's a virtual restaurant operating out of Fort Worth Food Works, the restaurant hub at 3004 Cullen St., where it's serving vegan pastries, omelets, burritos, wraps, and soups. Von's was founded by Monique Farrell, a food & beverage veteran with more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry who is taking her first step into entrepreneurship. A New Orleans native, Farrell worked in the hotel industry after college, including the Roosevelt New Orleans as well as a Hilton property in Orlando. She came...
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
