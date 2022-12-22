ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society of Saint Vincent de Paul holds shoe giveaway just in time for holidays

By Olivia Leach
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) As we get closer to Christmas, one local non-profit is giving families a helping hand when it comes to putting Christmas gifts under the tree.

For some families in the Lancaster area, purchasing brand new shoes is out of reach.

"This area particularly has a lot of small frame houses and a lot of elderly people who are raising their grandchildren on their social security," said Dr. Lisa Hill, the Director of Outreach at the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of North Texas

But this year, every family has the chance to pick up four pairs of brand new shoes at the St. Vincent Center in Lancaster.

"A lot of the elderly will say I'm grateful that I'm able to give my grandchild a pair of shoes, I can give my grandchild a present ," said Dr. Hill.

Shoes of every brand and size tower to the ceilings here thanks to Amazon, which donated 2,000 pairs of shoes to the nonprofit organization, which provides food, toiletries, diapers and other services year-round.

They also provided 89 families, including 600 kids with bags of toys and gift cards to make their holiday a little brighter.

"It's awesome to be able to give someone a brand new pair of shoes, [the] homeless a brand new pair of shoes," said Dr. Hill.

Allyson Criss is picking up shoes for her and her daughters.

"It's a blessing because times are really hard," said Criss.

"It's not just coming in and getting a pair of shoes they may need something else, diapers, food." said Dr. Hill. "Everyone has pride we want them to feel like they're at home when they come here."

For more information on the shoe giveaway or any of the other services the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of North Texas provides, you can go to their website .

CBS DFW

