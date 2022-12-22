Read full article on original website
San Bernardino deputy airlifted from crash that left motorist dead near Victorville
A San Bernardino County deputy had to be airlifted following a collision in the Victorville area that left another motorist dead Sunday night. The crash was reported around 9:18 p.m. on Christmas Day near the intersection of National Trails Highway and Hibiscus Street in the unincorporated Oro Grande community, California Highway Patrol Sgt. John Sauceda […]
mynewsla.com
Truck Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A large truck crashed into the garage area of a single-story house in Granada Hills and the driver fled the scene, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck by Car, Killed, in Riverside
A 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking in a Riverside street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Avenue just south of Hole Avenue, according to Riverside police Sgt. James Elliott. A 25-year-old Riverside resident was driving a 2001...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Hits Electric Vault in Menifee, Knocking Out Power for Some
A vehicle crashed into an electrical vault in Menifee Monday, knocking out power for 15 to 20 residences for approximately 24 hours, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. in the 27600 block of Tate Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Edison was called...
Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree trapped one person and caused vehicle parts to scatter upon impact. Pomona Police Department… Read more "Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped"
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Murrieta Standoff Identified
Authorities identified a 48-year-old man Monday who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.
mynewsla.com
Six People Displaced in Moreno Valley Residential Fire
Six people were displaced Sunday as a result of fire damage in Moreno Valley, authorities said. The fire was reported at 8:03 a.m. in the 24000 block of Dressin Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews contained the heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence at...
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Injured Hiker Rescued in Gilman Hot Springs
A hiker was rescued Monday after suffering an injury near Massacre Canyon. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. near the hills of Highway 79 and Soboba Road, according to the Riverside Fire Department. A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department helicopter team rescued the victim and took the person to a ground ambulance,...
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Squatting At Home Under Construction
A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported. A suspect at the...
mynewsla.com
Three People Suffer Smoke Inhalation in Buena Park House Fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park. The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known. Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the...
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
