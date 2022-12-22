Authorities identified a 48-year-old man Monday who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO