ocnjdaily.com
Colony Club of Ocean City Participates in Wreaths Across America Day
The Colony Club of Ocean City honored the service of area veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans Cemetery of Cape May County on Dec. 17. Each December, the Wreaths Across America organization asks local groups to remember and honor veterans by conducting wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,500 additional locations in all 50 states.
ocnjdaily.com
St. Peter’s Methodist Church Volunteers Serve Meals and Christmas Cheer
Volunteers at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Ocean City did their part on Christmas Day to make it possible for others to have a delicious holiday meal. The longtime tradition at the church at 501 E. Eighth Street for a “Community Christmas Dinner,” fills a need that continues to grow over recent years.
