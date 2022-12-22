Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
WOWT
Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. 17 deaths reported across 8 states during winter storm. Updated: 10 hours ago. Winter storm issues...
WOWT
Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
WOWT
Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas
Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
WOWT
City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues. According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning. The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
WOWT
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit. It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.
WOWT
David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
WOWT
Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
WOWT
Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
KETV.com
Animal Control officers stay prepared for icy roads, cold temperatures
OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing temperatures can be hazardous to animals and pets the same way it is to humans. Animal Control at the Nebraska Humane Society works hard to protect all animals while also looking out for the officers on the job. "This is going to be the coldest...
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
