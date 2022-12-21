Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Related
shsroundtable.com
The 12 Days of Christmas
Max Guttman is a senior at Stamford High School. He is the president of the SHS drama club and was the vice president of Tri-M Music Honors Society his junior year. He is very involved in the theater and music community. Max is so excited to be the arts editor for the 2022-2023 school year!
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
trumbulltimes.com
‘That House on Sanford Lane’ in Stamford is lit up again with hundreds of decorations
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Drivers slow down when they pass by 35 Sanford Lane on Tuesday evening. Many pull over to check out the Stamford house on foot. By 5 p.m., almost every inch of the lawn and the house is illuminated with...
shsroundtable.com
Just the Juice – December 2022
Christian is a senior at Stamford High School and so excited to be part of the Round Table for the second year in a row! Outside of the Round Table, Christian is heavily involved in political campaigns and enjoys soccer, cooking and listening to The Weeknd. Christian is so excited to be the podcast director for the 2022-2023 school year!
A Norwalk photo #165
My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
New Haven Independent
Stop & Shop Holiday Hours
ANSONIA-SEYMOUR-SHELTON — Stop & Shop press folk sent the following info about store hours to The Valley Indy:. On Christmas Eve, all stores will close at 6pm. We are closed on Christmas Day, 12/25. New Year’s Eve, all stores close at 9pm. New Year’s Day, stores are open from...
Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling
This story has been updated.A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the …
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
newhavenarts.org
A Big Dog Christmas Arrives On Dixwell Avenue
Chris "Big Dog" Davis in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Rudolph had made landfall at the Stetson Branch Library, and the audience was ready to dance in his arrival. Beneath musician Timmy Maia, a record scratched and spun, then a beat dropped. Rapper Mike G channeled the red-nosed hero, and sprang into the action. At the front of the group, students bobbed their heads in time with the music, and a dozen red and green soft antlers danced atop their heads.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Middle School to See New 2023 Principal as Dave Mazza Accepts New Position at Liberty High
When the New Year starts in Bridgeport in 2023, one of its public schools will have a new look. The new look will be the result of one school. not having their principal. As of Jan. 3, a few days ahead of when students return, Bridgeport Middle School Principal Dave Mazza will be in a new administrative position in Harrison County. Mazza will be the new assistant principal and athletic director at Liberty High School.
West Hills community comes together to remember Joshua Vazquez
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Wednesday night, neighbors in the West Hills section of New Haven came together for a vigil on Valley St. They gathered to honor and remember 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, who was shot and killed while riding his bike Monday afternoon. "Presence is what people need...
News 12
BITTER BLAST: Shelters open across Connecticut amid extreme cold temperatures
As extreme cold temperatures arrive in Connecticut, authorities have opened shelters across the state to help protect residents. Senior Centers (Open weekdays only) Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (9:00am- 3:00pm) Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (9:00am-3:00pm) North End Bethany Senior Center –...
zip06.com
I’ll Take New Haven
So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
Support Pours In For Teen Daughter Of Fairfield County Firefighter After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $40,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family.She is a resident of th…
Eyewitness News
SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Comments / 0