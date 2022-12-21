ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shsroundtable.com

The 12 Days of Christmas

Max Guttman is a senior at Stamford High School. He is the president of the SHS drama club and was the vice president of Tri-M Music Honors Society his junior year. He is very involved in the theater and music community. Max is so excited to be the arts editor for the 2022-2023 school year!
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
shsroundtable.com

Just the Juice – December 2022

Christian is a senior at Stamford High School and so excited to be part of the Round Table for the second year in a row! Outside of the Round Table, Christian is heavily involved in political campaigns and enjoys soccer, cooking and listening to The Weeknd. Christian is so excited to be the podcast director for the 2022-2023 school year!
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #165

My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
NORWALK, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop Holiday Hours

ANSONIA-SEYMOUR-SHELTON — Stop & Shop press folk sent the following info about store hours to The Valley Indy:. On Christmas Eve, all stores will close at 6pm. We are closed on Christmas Day, 12/25. New Year’s Eve, all stores close at 9pm. New Year’s Day, stores are open from...
ANSONIA, CT
newhavenarts.org

A Big Dog Christmas Arrives On Dixwell Avenue

Chris "Big Dog" Davis in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Rudolph had made landfall at the Stetson Branch Library, and the audience was ready to dance in his arrival. Beneath musician Timmy Maia, a record scratched and spun, then a beat dropped. Rapper Mike G channeled the red-nosed hero, and sprang into the action. At the front of the group, students bobbed their heads in time with the music, and a dozen red and green soft antlers danced atop their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Middle School to See New 2023 Principal as Dave Mazza Accepts New Position at Liberty High

When the New Year starts in Bridgeport in 2023, one of its public schools will have a new look. The new look will be the result of one school. not having their principal. As of Jan. 3, a few days ahead of when students return, Bridgeport Middle School Principal Dave Mazza will be in a new administrative position in Harrison County. Mazza will be the new assistant principal and athletic director at Liberty High School.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

I’ll Take New Haven

So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy