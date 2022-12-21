During his most recent press conference, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson said his life lately has not been fun. He complained about all the uncertainty with players entering the transfer portal, the fact that he had to visit 14 recruits in 8 days, that Wake Forest can only recruit a certain type of player, and that he had to get his team ready to play its bowl game this Friday. All crammed into the month of December.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO