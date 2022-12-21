ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Stokes News

Johnson steps down as West Stokes football coach Vikings go 3-0 for the week Wildcats make it thre...

KING – West Stokes’ Chris Johnson stepped down as the head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Johnson has led the football program for the past three seasons finishing 12-15 with two state playoff appearances. The coach has a 56-82 overall record including the 10-years he spent at Forbush High. […]DANBURY – North Stokes continued to be hot with three more wins under its belt this past week. The Vikings disposed of non-conference opponent Rockingham County 94-64 on Wednesday, answered the call against Alleghany 81-46 in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Friday, and then traveled to Virginia on Tuesday...
KING, NC
ngscsports.com

Stop Complaining and Do the Unthinkable, Dave Clawson

During his most recent press conference, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson said his life lately has not been fun. He complained about all the uncertainty with players entering the transfer portal, the fact that he had to visit 14 recruits in 8 days, that Wake Forest can only recruit a certain type of player, and that he had to get his team ready to play its bowl game this Friday. All crammed into the month of December.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar

United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

American Legion displays soaring helicopter

A 1968 medevac helicopter has found a new home at the American Legion Post 290 in King. A 1968 medevac helicopter is permanently airborne in Stokes County. The project has been in the works for the past six years, said District 18 Commander Cliff Kilby, who watched as it was meticulously placed on a steel anchor in front of the American Legion Post 290 in King Tuesday morning.
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC

Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD

At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
WILKESBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein

Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy