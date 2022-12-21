Read full article on original website
KING – West Stokes’ Chris Johnson stepped down as the head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Johnson has led the football program for the past three seasons finishing 12-15 with two state playoff appearances. The coach has a 56-82 overall record including the 10-years he spent at Forbush High. […]DANBURY – North Stokes continued to be hot with three more wins under its belt this past week. The Vikings disposed of non-conference opponent Rockingham County 94-64 on Wednesday, answered the call against Alleghany 81-46 in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Friday, and then traveled to Virginia on Tuesday...
ngscsports.com
Stop Complaining and Do the Unthinkable, Dave Clawson
During his most recent press conference, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson said his life lately has not been fun. He complained about all the uncertainty with players entering the transfer portal, the fact that he had to visit 14 recruits in 8 days, that Wake Forest can only recruit a certain type of player, and that he had to get his team ready to play its bowl game this Friday. All crammed into the month of December.
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar
United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
thestokesnews.com
American Legion displays soaring helicopter
A 1968 medevac helicopter has found a new home at the American Legion Post 290 in King. A 1968 medevac helicopter is permanently airborne in Stokes County. The project has been in the works for the past six years, said District 18 Commander Cliff Kilby, who watched as it was meticulously placed on a steel anchor in front of the American Legion Post 290 in King Tuesday morning.
Mount Airy News
Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment
Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
High Point University
HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
WXII 12
Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
wschronicle.com
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
rhinotimes.com
Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein
Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Gets 20 Days In Jail
45-year old Jonathan Esque Wright of Taylorsville was detained on December 19th for probation violation. A judge ordered Wright to serve 20 days in the Alexander County Detention Center.
