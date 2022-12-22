ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

kslsports.com

Utah State Knocks Off Washington State, Mountain West Play On Horizon

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State limited Washington State to just two threes while USU poured in 11 shots from deep to defeat the Cougars 82-73 to take third in the Diamond Head Classic. Utah State (11-2) took on Washington State University (5-8) in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic...
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

University of Idaho professor sues internet sleuth for defamation

University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield filed charges of defamation against TikToker and internet sleuth Ashley Guillard on Dec. 21, 2022. The charges come as Guillard has made multiple claims on TikTok accusing Scofield to be a suspect of the homicides that claimed the life of four UI students. Guillard...
MOSCOW, ID
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Record Low Temperature In Pullman

Pullman set a new record low temperature for Wednesday’s date. It reached -20 yesterday smashing the old record for December 21st of -11 set back in 1990.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office

POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash

CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Flooding Possible Next Week With Thaw

Warmer wet weather next week might cause flooding on the Palouse. The National Weather Service is expecting snow melt to swell rivers and streams including Paradise Creek in Moscow. Ice jams might also increase the flood risk. The forecast is calling for minor field flooding and urban flooding.
MOSCOW, ID
