Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
kslsports.com
Utah State Knocks Off Washington State, Mountain West Play On Horizon
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State limited Washington State to just two threes while USU poured in 11 shots from deep to defeat the Cougars 82-73 to take third in the Diamond Head Classic. Utah State (11-2) took on Washington State University (5-8) in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic...
KHQ Right Now
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
uiargonaut.com
University of Idaho professor sues internet sleuth for defamation
University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield filed charges of defamation against TikToker and internet sleuth Ashley Guillard on Dec. 21, 2022. The charges come as Guillard has made multiple claims on TikTok accusing Scofield to be a suspect of the homicides that claimed the life of four UI students. Guillard...
nwpb.org
National media still reporting in Moscow, bringing stress to locals and students
In the weeks that followed the stabbing of four University of Idaho students, the national media descended upon the quiet college town of Moscow in north Idaho. But Lauren Paterson reports not everyone is happy they’re still here. Haadiya Tariq is the editor-in-chief of The Argonaut, the University of...
Moscow murders: Professor sues Tik-Toker sleuth for defamation
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a Tik Tok crime sleuth, who accused the professor of murdering the four Idaho students on her account -- which later was reposted and viewed by millions. A Texas based internet sleuth, Ashley Guillard,...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Beamers Hells Canyon Tours Makes Fodor's Travel List of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America'
LEWISTON - Beamers Hells Canyon Tours has been delivering mail via jetboat to residents who live in Hells Canyon for 47 years. The extreme once a week mail and package delivery recently made Fodor's Travel list of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America.'. Beamers Hells Canyon Tours came in...
pullmanradio.com
Record Low Temperature In Pullman
Pullman set a new record low temperature for Wednesday’s date. It reached -20 yesterday smashing the old record for December 21st of -11 set back in 1990.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
Murdered student's father braces for first Christmas without her
It was a normal Sunday for Ben Mogen. He had taken himself out to see a movie Nov. 13 when Karen Laramie, the mother of his daughter, Madison Mogen, called. He texted her and said he’d call in a minute. But then Ben Mogen’s mother called. Those two things never happen back to back, he...
Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash
CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
pullmanradio.com
Flooding Possible Next Week With Thaw
Warmer wet weather next week might cause flooding on the Palouse. The National Weather Service is expecting snow melt to swell rivers and streams including Paradise Creek in Moscow. Ice jams might also increase the flood risk. The forecast is calling for minor field flooding and urban flooding.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0