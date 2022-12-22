Iconic Griffith Park pony ride reaches the end of its trail

Parents and their children waited in lines to make one more memory at Griffith Park as its iconic pony ride is now at the end of its trail.

"Oh my gosh, that is terrible," said father Jose Miranda who was surprised that the attraction was closing. "It's a very good place to come with the kids."

The end of the Griffith Park Pony Rides left a bitter taste in some parents mouths. CBSLA

The mainstay attraction officially closed today after the Department of Recreation and Parks refused to renew its agreement. Pony rides at Griffith Park have been a target of a number of protests from animal rights groups who felt the ponies were being overworked.

"I even said to the city, 'If you don't like my management, replace me, keep the ponies going," said Griffith Park Pony Rides owner Steve Weeks. I will give you the business, give you the ponies, right off my investment but keep it going for the kids. Unfortunately, a few protesters cost the city this wonderful asset."

After their final rides, ponies will go to new forever homes. Weeks said some will be going to sanctuaries, others to rescue stables and others to homes that already own horses. The ponies would be the big horses' new companions.

"We are interviewing everyone very carefully, making sure they are only horse people that are getting involved and adopting," said Weeks.

As the children enjoy their final ride, parents are taking it all in too.

"We made so many nice memories," said Melody Dardafhiti. "I don't know where else in this area can compare."

As for what's next, that is still to be determined. Last week, the city held a meeting where some ideas were bounced around, but nothing has been decided yet.