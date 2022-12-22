Read full article on original website
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
WSFA
More than 250 Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging served 281 warm meals on Christmas Day to those who may have spent this holiday alone. The organization serves 420 meals four days a week, but this year is the time they have delivered Christmas meals. “The past 38 years,...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
WSFA
Montgomery Landmarks Foundation finding new ways to preserve history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is among the city’s most well-respected nonprofit organizations. It’s known for contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation efforts. But Landmarks wants to do more. WSFA 12 News sat down with the organization’s executive director to talk about its future.
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
