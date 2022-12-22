Read full article on original website
The Best De-Aged Characters in Film, From Scorsese to the MCU
In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.
The Na'vi Shouldn't Have Accents in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.Avatar: The Way of Water opens with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) bringing us up to speed in voiceover, filling us in on his new family and his challenges learning the Na'vi way of life. He explains that although it took him some time to learn the Na'vi language, after a while, it sounded just like English to him. As he says this, the Na'vi people on screen switch from speaking Na'vi to speaking English, and we understand that although they're actually still speaking Na'vi, we hear it as English like Jake does. This is an impressively subtle transition and a good excuse to film the movie almost entirely in English, but unfortunately, it's all downhill from there.
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $97 Million at IMAX Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water has achieved IMAX’s third-highest second weekend at the box office ever. The sequel to Avatar has reached $97 million at the IMAX box office, meeting the high expectations placed on its performance. IMAX’s CEO has claimed Avatar: The Way of Water will continue to...
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
James Caan's Saltiness Makes 'Elf' a Sweet Holiday Treat
Elf is a perennial Christmas favorite, due in large part to the whimsical performance of Will Ferrell as the naive yet endearing Buddy the Elf. What's not often discussed, though, is Elf's all-star supporting cast. While Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Sedaris, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, Andy Richter, Kyle Glass, and even director Jon Favreau make for an impressive call sheet, it's James Caan's begrudging sentimentality that makes the film a cultural institution.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Reveals Wolverine and Wade Wilson "Hate Each Other"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Their Expectations for Season 2
Even though Wednesday hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, it’s safe to bet that we’ll return to the Addams Family universe in the coming years. And now that Nevermore is closed, this opens up possibilities for the future of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have hinted that the show will keep on bringing new mysteries for the title character to investigate, but what else can we expect from future episodes?
'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar
It’s no secret that we, here at Collider, have had the need for speed since Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick first soared into theaters. Since director, Joseph Kosinski’s, legacy sequel topped the box-office charts and beyond, audiences have been here for the Mach speed, and recently Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was able to moderate an IMAX showing ahead of the film’s streaming release.
'Training Day's Alonzo Harris Was an Important Role for Black Actors
It's been over 20 years and Training Day remains one of the benchmark roles for Black actors. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the 2001 film follows rookie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics unit. The morals of the rookie cop will come into play the longer he follows his corrupt commanding officer, Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). Now, Denzel Washington was an established name before taking one of his more iconic roles as Glory was the film that earned him his first Academy Award. However, in one of the rare moments in cinema, a Black actor got a chance to showcase his talents in a lead villain role, and it helps that Alonzo Harris just so happens to be a corrupt police officer.
Rian Johnson Talks 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' How He Came Up With the Plot, and ‘Knives Out 3’
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out spun a modern flair on the classic whodunit with an ensemble cast of stars, including Daniel Craig as the distinguished southern Detective Benoit Blanc. Now, Johnson returns to the universe that earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, introducing a whole new stacked cast of suspects when tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his wealthy friends to his Greek island for a puzzling competition.
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Shows Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint Trying to Prevent an Apocalypse
What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.
Ava Gardner's Impactful 'The Night of the Iguana' Performance Mirrored Her Life
Ava Gardner’s exceptional career is due as much to her straightforward southern disposition and bold personality as her acting acumen. In a time when women were often encouraged to play the demure and docile second fiddle, Gardner was a formidable force. Her unbridled nature and spirit of rebellion shows through on-screen, especially in the second half of her film career. This is most evident in one of her most memorable roles, that of Maxine Faulk in 1964's The Night of the Iguana.
‘Cat People’ Challenged the Horror Narrative
Men have always been afraid of women. Need evidence? Countless paintings and works of literature have thrilled Freudian theorists since the dawn of psychology. In classical myth, the sirens and gorgons represented fears for male heroes to conquer. Today, this tradition is carried on in horror movies, where in the end, the monster is always slain. In the introduction to her book The Monstrous-Feminine, author Barbara Creed writes, “The presence of the monstrous-feminine in the popular horror film speaks to us more about male fears than about female desire or feminine subjectivity,” but identifies the female monster as a potential challenge to the narrative. After all, what is a witch or succubus or female vampire but a literally empowered woman? She may not have the complexity, sympathy, or fate that necessarily makes her attractive to actresses or women writers, but she offers a starting point – among many, in the wide playground of horror. One early text has proven essential to the study of the monstrous-feminine, inspiring 80 years of academic analysis. Cat People, released in 1942, is a measure for how the female monster has or hasn’t escaped or reconfigured the old metaphors, and remains a classic horror film.
'Star Trek Picard' Season 3 Showrunner Teases Titan Theme: Listen Now
Star Trek: Picard is gearing up for its third season, to keep boldly going where no one has gone before. To build up the hype, Terry Matalas, the showrunner for the second and third seasons, posted a tease of Stephen Barton's Titan theme. In Star Trek canon, the Titan is the ship that Riker captained after leaving the Enterprise.
