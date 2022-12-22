Read full article on original website
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Will Smith says he was caught off-guard when an 'Emancipation' costar decided to spit on him in an improvised take
In a teaser for the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," Smith said that being part of the film was emotionally, physically, and "spiritually taxing."
Apparently Wonder Woman 3's Reported Cancellation Involved Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Patty Jenkins
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
Popculture
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
