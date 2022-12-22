ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donated coats given to Costa Mesa homeless community

Costa Mesa homeless residents received an early gift ahead of the holiday weekend, as a huge number of donated coats were handed out at a local shelter on Wednesday.

Bags of brand new coats donated by the public were gifted to the men and women living at one of the area's shelters during a lunchtime surprise.

It's the 14th year now that Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley has organized the donation drive for those who can't afford the luxury of a brand new jacket.

"It's hot in the day, really chilly at night and if people are out at night then we want them to be warm," she said. "We don't want them to get sick from the cold."

For many, the gift couldn't come at a better time, especially as cold temperatures linger over the area on the first day of the winter season.

"I'm in dire need of this coat," said Michael Lockwood, a resident at the shelter. "After the first of the year the shelter is going to help me get back with family of mine and send me to western Pennsylvania. So this coat will be perfect timing."

"It feels like Christmas early," said Vickie Walker, another shelter resident. "It's been a while since I've had a lot of stuff given to me."

John Begin, a outreach supervisor for Costa Mesa's homeless community, said that days like this are equally as important in spreading holiday cheer and a sense of caring.

"No one has in their yearbook that they're going to be in a homeless shelter for Christmas, so it's very hard," he said. "There's depression and anxiety settles during this time. We just try to encourage them to bring love and truth into them and let them know we care."

Residents are in for more surprises in coming days, where they'll be treated to a home-cooked lamb dinner and goodie bags with games, books and toiletries on Christmas Day.

