Bahamian Judge Approves Extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried to US
A Bahamas judge has approved the transfer of Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States. The decision came after the FTX founder’s lawyer said in court Wednesday (Dec. 21) that Bankman-Fried had waived his right to extradition proceedings, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Bankman-Fried confirmed his lawyer’s statement, telling...
Sam Bankman-Fried Released on $250M Bond and Electronically Monitored
Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on a $250 million bond. During his first court appearance in the United States on Thursday (Dec. 22), the FTX founder and former CEO was also ordered to live at his parents’ home in California, be electronically monitored and restrict his travel to parts of California and New York, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
FTX Crypto Execs Plead Guilty, Flip on Founder, Look for Leniency
Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is cooperating with authorities in the FTX crypto case. That’s according to a recently unsealed plea agreement showing the 28-year-old hedge funder is admitting her guilt to all seven of the fraud charges levied against her for the active role she is accused of knowingly playing in the disastrous, multi-billion-dollar implosion of the FTX enterprise group of companies.
Bankman-Fried Allies Plead Guilty in FTX Fraud
Two allies of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with prosecutors. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of FTX sister firm Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, FTX's former chief technology officer, have both pleaded guilty to fraud in connection to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US
Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left at least 25 dead in the state and is causing US Christmas travel chaos. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the storm "the worst" he has ever seen, with periods of zero visibility and authorities unable to respond to emergency calls.
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA — (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.
First White House Cybersecurity Chief Chris Inglis to Resign
Chris Inglis, U.S. cybersecurity chief, is reportedly expected to step down within two months. Inglis — who was the first to serve as national cyber director and led the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) since its establishment in July 2021 — will be replaced by an acting director, Kemba Eneas Walden, who joined the office in May and was previously an executive at Microsoft, CNN reported Wednesday (Dec. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday.
CFTC Charges Alameda’s Caroline Ellison in FTX Fraud
Alameda Research’s Caroline Ellison is facing more charges for her role in the FTX collapse. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Wednesday (Dec. 21) it had charged Ellison, Alameda’s ex-CEO, with “fraud and material misrepresentations in connection with the sale of digital asset commodities in interstate commerce.”
EU Watchdog Probes Twitter for 5.4 Million User Data Breach
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is looking into Twitter after a 5.4 million user data breach. The commission released a statement Friday (Dec. 23) that it is probing the social media platform after receiving reports of a massive 2021 data leak that exposed user data for 5.4 million global Twitter users.
Amazon Cautioned by European Court of Justice in Louboutin Case
The European Court of Justice has sided with luxury brand Louboutin in a lawsuit against Amazon. Reached for comment Thursday morning (Dec. 22), an Amazon spokesperson told PYMNTS the company “will study the court’s decision.”. Later, the spokesperson followed up with this addition: “Amazon makes it clear to...
Procurement and AP Tech Firm XPRO Changes Name to Bedrock
Procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology firm XPRO has rebranded and changed its name. The firm is now known as Bedrock, a name that aligns with its growth and its focus on providing supplier management solutions, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release. “We are excited to introduce our...
Treasury Official: No Hurry for US to Adopt Digital Dollar
A leading U.S. Treasury official says the digital dollar could still be years away. U.S. regulators must first determine whether a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would truly improve real-time interbank payments in terms of speed and cost, Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury, said in a Bloomberg News interview Wednesday (Dec. 21).
ByteDance Says Employees Improperly Accessed TikTok User Data
TikTok parent company ByteDance reportedly said employees improperly accessed two journalists’ TikTok user data. General Counsel Erich Andersen wrote in a Thursday (Dec. 22) email to ByteDance employees that employees had improperly done so in a “misguided plan” to identify people who had leaked information about the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Walmart Canada Taps Western Union For Money Transfers
Walmart Canada has integrated Western Union’s platform into Walmart.ca to offer customers money transfers. In addition, the two companies have extended their relationship, letting customers use Western Union money transfer services in Walmart stores for 5% less than the nationally published consumer fee rate, Walmart said in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) news release.
