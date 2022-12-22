Chris Inglis, U.S. cybersecurity chief, is reportedly expected to step down within two months. Inglis — who was the first to serve as national cyber director and led the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) since its establishment in July 2021 — will be replaced by an acting director, Kemba Eneas Walden, who joined the office in May and was previously an executive at Microsoft, CNN reported Wednesday (Dec. 21), citing unnamed sources.

4 DAYS AGO