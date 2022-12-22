Read full article on original website
USD 475 to RETAIN Former High School Land, Build Early Childhood Center
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. –The USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously during its December 8 meeting to retain the land where the former Junction City High School stood. The decision was made, primarily, because the land makes an ideal site for a new Early Childhood Center. "One important aspect...
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Fort Riley announces weather impacts for Thursday
In anticipation of forecasted severe winter weather, Fort Riley will operate with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 22. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will be closed Thursday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed.
Driver falls asleep, is injured after I-70 rear-end crash
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Bryanna Marie Canales, 21, Buckeye, Arizona, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Wabaunsee Road. The driver began to fall asleep. The Kia rear-ended...
Driver hospitalized after Christmas Day crash on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Volvo S70 driven by Sean Beck, 44, Boulder, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road. The driver overcorrected to the right. The...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
Students support Valley View Senior Life residents
On Wednesday, Spring Valley Elementary students made 60 Christmas gift bags for residents at Valley View Senior Life. In addition, I.C.A.R.E. donated 25 pair of Bombas Socks.
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 12 - 21
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Sabine Morgan, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/20. Faith Robinson, Failure to appear,...
Six selected for second cohort of KFB's Casten Fellows program
MANHATTAN — Six Farm Bureau members of Kansas have been selected for the second cohort of the organization’s Casten Fellows program to enhance leadership and expand perspectives of participants. “This program was developed to honor Kansas Farm Bureau staffer Jill Casten-Downing and continue her love for agriculture, leadership...
Deputies rescue 30 dogs from rural home near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged animal cruelty. Just after 3p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill, according to a media release. A Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property.
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, says Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Sheriff: 5 children removed from Kan. home, 3 adults in custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
