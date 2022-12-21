Read full article on original website
Stockton Police investigate Christmas Eve homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a 31-year-old man died Saturday night. Officers said they were called to Fontana Avenue near Country Club Boulevard in Stockton around 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from injuries. The nature...
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large
SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.
Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy
Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
SFGate
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Thursday As He Escorted Dead Father To Cemetery
OAKLAND (BCN) A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur...
SFGate
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
Motorcyclist killed in crash as he live-streamed father's funeral procession in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon while he rode in a funeral procession to a cemetery to bury his late father, police and family members said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur Boulevard at High Street, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting a curb. The 34-year-old, identified Friday by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Siupeli Lauaki of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and only Lauaki was riding the motorcycle, according to police. The driver had been riding the Harley-Davidson east before the crash, police said. Lauaki was streaming his ride in the procession live on Facebook when he crashed. Family members of Lauaki created numerous posts on social media to remember him. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday. Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions. Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision
Highway 68 near the Toro Cafe is back open after a man was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning. The post Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision appeared first on KION546.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting
To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time...
