NJ PEN

Oaklyn Firefighters Respond to Suspected Lightning Strike on Manor Ave

Firefighters subdued a small fire in a vacant home Friday morning. No injuries were reported. A suspected lightning strike in Oaklyn brought firefighters from several communities to a small house fire on Manor Avenue Friday morning. Oaklyn Assistant Fire Chief Rich Repas said that units were dispatched to the unit...
OAKLYN, NJ

