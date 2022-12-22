Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Nearly 100 storage units burglarized in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police are investigating a storage facility theft where 97 storage units had been broken into. On Dec. 11 just after 8 a.m., police responded to Plainfield Self Storage for a breaking and entering. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said once they arrived, police found...
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
1 dead in Richmond house fire
One person died in a house fire in Richmond Christmas night, according to the town's fire chief.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABC6.com
Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
GoLocalProv
OZMA — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Kiara Costa, who creates art under the pseudonym OZMA, inspiration comes in numerous forms and plays out in a variety of media. Costa’s creative moniker OZMA is borrowed from the name of a fairy queen from Frank L. Baum’s Wizard of Oz series, which the artist read as a teenager. Costa adopted the name originally as a tag when she was experimenting with graffiti and now puts it to use in a broader array of applications, from artworks created on found objects to customized clothing. Reflecting on the name, Costa considers her own multi-faceted identity as an art maker and as a person.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs
12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
GoLocalProv
Brawl at Providence School Involving 15 People Leads to 4 Students’ Arrests, Staff Assaulted
A fight at a Providence public charter school involving approximately 15 individuals — including adults — led to the arrest of four juveniles, GoLocal has learned. Providence police were called on Thursday afternoon to Charette Charter School on Westminster Street. According to police, chairs and tables had been...
Is New England Losing Its Edge? Two Cities Named ‘Least Grinchy’ in US
Is New England losing its edge when it comes to our trademark grumpiness?. It's a fair question, after two New England cities made a list of the “least Grinchy" in the United States. According to FinanceBuzz.com, Hartford, Connecticut came in last out of 50 major cities in a study...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Dec. 9 & Dec. 15
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Friday, Dec. 9 and (Thursday,) Dec. 15. Seller: Donna Joyal (trustee)
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized
A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
