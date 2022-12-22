Kiara Costa, who creates art under the pseudonym OZMA, inspiration comes in numerous forms and plays out in a variety of media. Costa’s creative moniker OZMA is borrowed from the name of a fairy queen from Frank L. Baum’s Wizard of Oz series, which the artist read as a teenager. Costa adopted the name originally as a tag when she was experimenting with graffiti and now puts it to use in a broader array of applications, from artworks created on found objects to customized clothing. Reflecting on the name, Costa considers her own multi-faceted identity as an art maker and as a person.

