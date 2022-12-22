ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

ABC6.com

Nearly 100 storage units burglarized in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police are investigating a storage facility theft where 97 storage units had been broken into. On Dec. 11 just after 8 a.m., police responded to Plainfield Self Storage for a breaking and entering. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said once they arrived, police found...
CRANSTON, RI
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

OZMA — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Kiara Costa, who creates art under the pseudonym OZMA, inspiration comes in numerous forms and plays out in a variety of media. Costa’s creative moniker OZMA is borrowed from the name of a fairy queen from Frank L. Baum’s Wizard of Oz series, which the artist read as a teenager. Costa adopted the name originally as a tag when she was experimenting with graffiti and now puts it to use in a broader array of applications, from artworks created on found objects to customized clothing. Reflecting on the name, Costa considers her own multi-faceted identity as an art maker and as a person.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized

A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
CRANSTON, RI

