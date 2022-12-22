LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.

