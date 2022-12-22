Read full article on original website
KCBD
Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
Warmer temperatures for last week of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
Windy and warmer for Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I wish I could channel my inner Cary Allen and give everyone a weather poem for Christmas Eve, I’m not that talented and I don’t want any of my former English teachers mad at me on Christmas Eve. But the night is here!...
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
Thawing out for Christmas Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to begin the Holiday weekend, although still very cool for this time of year. Quiet conditions for us overnight. Clouds will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will remain light overnight turning to the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day. The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax. “We know a lot...
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
