Redding, CA

CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area

CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests

REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area

REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
Traveling for the holidays? Here are some tips to ensure your safety

REDDING. Calif. — Traveling for the holidays? Whether you are flying out of the Redding Regional Airport or driving on I-5, it's important to know the best ways to ensure your safety when traveling this Christmas. When it comes to flying, Redding Airport Manager Jim Wadleigh highly recommends taking...
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
Anderson Police release results from Sunday night DUI checkpoint

ANDERSON, Calif. — Three people were arrested during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Sunday in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department (APD) says a total of 301 vehicles went through the checkpoint on McMurry Dr. One person was arrested for DUI and two drivers were arrested for driving on a suspended license, according to the APD.
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
Fire crews contain early morning house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
