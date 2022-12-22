Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Citations, arrest made following RPD's DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD), along with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, released results from a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint within the city on Thursday night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their teams set up the checkpoint on the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area
CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Driver taken to the hospital after truck crashes into Redding apartment building
REDDING, Calif — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Hilltop Drive in Redding Monday. The crash was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. According to police, the truck was headed southbound on Hilltop when it left the road for unknown reasons.
krcrtv.com
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
krcrtv.com
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
krcrtv.com
Traveling for the holidays? Here are some tips to ensure your safety
REDDING. Calif. — Traveling for the holidays? Whether you are flying out of the Redding Regional Airport or driving on I-5, it's important to know the best ways to ensure your safety when traveling this Christmas. When it comes to flying, Redding Airport Manager Jim Wadleigh highly recommends taking...
krcrtv.com
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
krcrtv.com
Anderson Police release results from Sunday night DUI checkpoint
ANDERSON, Calif. — Three people were arrested during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Sunday in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department (APD) says a total of 301 vehicles went through the checkpoint on McMurry Dr. One person was arrested for DUI and two drivers were arrested for driving on a suspended license, according to the APD.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
krcrtv.com
Fire crews contain early morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
krcrtv.com
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
