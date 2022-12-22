Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
KTVL
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds gather at Good News Rescue Mission for annual Christmas Banquet
REDDING, Calif. — No one wants to be alone at Christmas. Well, almost no one. Hundreds of people took advantage of food and fellowship at the Good News Rescue Mission's annual banquet on Friday. "'Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is...
krcrtv.com
Fire crews contain early morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
actionnewsnow.com
573 drivers passed through a Redding DUI checkpoint on Hilltop Drive Thursday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police, with help from SCSO, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive. A total of 573 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened. Six drivers were cited for driving...
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
actionnewsnow.com
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
krcrtv.com
Driver taken to the hospital after truck crashes into Redding apartment building
REDDING, Calif — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Hilltop Drive in Redding Monday. The crash was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. Redding police were investigating what caused the truck to crash into the building.
actionnewsnow.com
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
krcrtv.com
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Casino Doesn’t Belong at Strawberry Fields
Publisher’s note: Letters to the Editor posted here are unedited, and solely express their authors’ views, and are unaffiliated with A News Cafe. Just days before the upcoming December 20th Redding City Council meeting, local residents have learned Councilmembers will once again be discussing the Redding Rancheria’s Casino Expansion Project. This is the same Project our City Council unanimously opposed three years ago. Those that have followed this Project since its origins 6 years ago, will hear a similar echo in a last-minute hearing the week of Christmas, when businesses are winding down and families are focused on the holidays. The Rancheria’s very first “scoping meeting” on this Project was ALSO held just days before Christmas, on December 21 st 2016 – presumably in an attempt to lower public awareness and participation. So like Groundhog Day, but on Christmas, Shasta County residents will once again be asked to set aside time with loved ones to trudge to a public meeting to voice opposition to this Project. The timing of Tuesdays Council Meeting aside, nothing has changed in Rancheria’s Project Proposal that would suggest the City Council should even remotely reconsider its strong opposition. The reasons that more than 6,000 residents have petitioned against this Project are as clear as they were 6 years ago.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
