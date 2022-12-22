Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
It is Friday and tonight's Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite. They are still in the Freeman Colosseum in San Antonio Texas, and this one is called the Holiday Bash. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. The $300,000 Three Kings Holiday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
Sami Callihan wants to JOIN The Design | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Can Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw Defeat Death Dollz For Tag Team Gold? | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Yuya Uemura Takes Mike Bailey TO THE LIMIT | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR GETS STITCHES AFTER SMACKDOWN STREET FIGHT AND MORE
Ricochet received six stitches in the back of his head following the Street Fight that aired on Smackdown last night:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. *Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE UNDER HHH, THE STATE OF AEW, THE PERFECTION DESCRIPTION OF VINCE RUSSO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it and Happy Sunday to the rest of you!. Has anyone ever better described the hack that is Vince Russo better than Jim Cornette did in this video?. No,...
Tony Khan says Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure affected a ‘number of different departments’
The AEW President addressed a number of topics in a newly released interview.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: ROSSER VERSUS KRATOS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada join Ian and Alex. Lince says it has been a year. They say they are excited for their debut as a team in New Japan. Alex translates things wrong for Ian to understand and Lince reminds Alex that he speaks English.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 14
WOW - Women of Wrestling are now streaming episode 14 - WOW Episode 14 - Wrecking Ball vs Leia Makoa. Tag Team Action! | Full Episode | Women Of Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
Next week's MLW Fusion episode will feature the Best of 2022. The 1/5/23 episode will be headlined by Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka for the MLW title in a Last Man Standing Bout. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS GET ENGAGED
AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MONDAY, WWE RETURNS TO MSG, CAGE MATCH HEADLINES COLUMBUS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos with Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT THIS COLUMN IS ALL ABOUT FOR THOSE WHO MISS THE POINT, BUILDING STARS, GIVING RELEASES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How bad was that Swerve/Keith Lee segment with Rick Ross on Dynamite? Yikes!. No Top Dolla dive bad but not good. I think there are similarities between Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg. They both have big streaks, they...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR HITS KINDLE FOR CHRISTMAS, BIG MAMA & KURT ANGLE HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, HACKSAW, JOHN COSPER AND MORE
Jimmy Valiant's Big Mama is the latest name announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FAREWELL SUZUKI-GUN: 12/23 NJPW ROAD TO TOKYO DOME RESULTS FROM KORAKUEN HALL IN TOKYO
3 - Ren Narita, Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Francesco Akira, Aaron Henare, Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. Great O-Khan came to the ring with the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Title. He defeated Zak Zodiac for the belt on December 17. Akira pins Tiger Mask after a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HIGHSPOTS ANNOUNCES FIRST SIGNINGS OF 2023
Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have announced the following signings for January 2023, all of which you can purchase items from or send your own items in to be signed for a fee:. January 8th - Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. January 10th - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. January...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SOLO SIKOA TALKS MSG DEBUT, UPDATE ON WWE RETURN TO INDIA, TEDDY LONG SAYS VINCE MCMAHON SHOULD RETURN IF HE WANTS AND MORE
With Drew McIntyre missing next week's live events, there is no word when he will now be returning. A WWE source stated that while McIntyre probably could have wrestled, the company is erring on the side of caution so he's "beyond 100%" ready to go when they do clear him.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: A STREET FIGHT, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER, BRAY IS HERE, ROMAN IS HERE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Paul introduces himself and he is here to hype you on two back to back historical weeks for the greatest faction, the Bloodline.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV THIS WEEKEND TO FOCUS ON CLEARWATER VS. LIMELIGHT TITLE BOUT
The United Wrestling Network issued the following:. This week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against #1 Contender Danny Limelight. The entire episode will be dedicated to the World Title match, featuring interviews with both Champion and challenger, a history package of their feud, and the Title Match itself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCOTT D'AMORE, IMPACT WRESTLING & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO STEPHAN BONNAR
In the wake of UFC's announcement of the passing of Stephan Bonnar, a number of those who worked with him in the professional wrestling world paid tribute to the UFC Hall of Famer:.
