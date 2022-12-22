ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

THE AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH REPORT

It is Friday and tonight’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite. They are still in the Freeman Colosseum in San Antonio Texas, and this one is called the Holiday Bash. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. The $300,000 Three Kings Holiday...
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS

Sami Callihan wants to JOIN The Design | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Can Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw Defeat Death Dollz For Tag Team Gold? | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Yuya Uemura Takes Mike Bailey TO THE LIMIT | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022.
WWE STAR GETS STITCHES AFTER SMACKDOWN STREET FIGHT AND MORE

Ricochet received six stitches in the back of his head following the Street Fight that aired on Smackdown last night:.
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. *Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4.
NJPW STRONG REPORT: ROSSER VERSUS KRATOS, AND MORE

Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada join Ian and Alex. Lince says it has been a year. They say they are excited for their debut as a team in New Japan. Alex translates things wrong for Ian to understand and Lince reminds Alex that he speaks English.
VIDEO: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 14

WOW - Women of Wrestling are now streaming episode 14 - WOW Episode 14 - Wrecking Ball vs Leia Makoa. Tag Team Action! | Full Episode | Women Of Wrestling.
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE

WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:.
MLW NEWS AND NOTES

Next week's MLW Fusion episode will feature the Best of 2022. The 1/5/23 episode will be headlined by Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka for the MLW title in a Last Man Standing Bout. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
AEW STARS GET ENGAGED

AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:.
BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR HITS KINDLE FOR CHRISTMAS, BIG MAMA & KURT ANGLE HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, HACKSAW, JOHN COSPER AND MORE

Jimmy Valiant's Big Mama is the latest name announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
HIGHSPOTS ANNOUNCES FIRST SIGNINGS OF 2023

Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have announced the following signings for January 2023, all of which you can purchase items from or send your own items in to be signed for a fee:. January 8th - Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. January 10th - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV THIS WEEKEND TO FOCUS ON CLEARWATER VS. LIMELIGHT TITLE BOUT

The United Wrestling Network issued the following:. This week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against #1 Contender Danny Limelight. The entire episode will be dedicated to the World Title match, featuring interviews with both Champion and challenger, a history package of their feud, and the Title Match itself.
SCOTT D'AMORE, IMPACT WRESTLING & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO STEPHAN BONNAR

In the wake of UFC's announcement of the passing of Stephan Bonnar, a number of those who worked with him in the professional wrestling world paid tribute to the UFC Hall of Famer:.

