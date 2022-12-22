Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to ...
DJ makes it official, announces his new team
DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State. Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet (...)
Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl
As the Chic-fil-a Peach bowl approaches, we take another look at the Bulldogs roster. we take another look at the Bulldogs roster
Comments / 0