Westmont, CA

mynewsla.com

Person in GoCart Struck by Vehicle in East Hemet, Airlifted to Hospital

A person riding a go-cart was struck by an SUV in unincorporated East Hemet this evening and airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The crash was reported at 5:16 p.m. at Columbia Street and Whittier Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a Chevrolet Equinox...
EAST HEMET, CA
Fire Damages Garage At Single-Story Home in El Cerrito

Fire Sunday damaged a garage at a single-story home in El Cerrito, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 5:05 a.m. to the 19900 block of Washington Street had the blaze contained at 5:49 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California looks to be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by sunshine on New Year’s Day and then three more days of possible rain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Average Gas Price Increases for First Time Since Early November

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged last Monday, the only other day during the streak when it did not decrease.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rain in Forecast for Last Week of 2022 in Inland Empire

Rain showers — and some snow at higher elevations — are in the forecast for the Inland Empire during the last week of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said that several troughs of low pressure will move southward from the Gulf of Alaska and drag across the region Tuesday through Saturday, though it was too early to tell how much precipitation might be associated with the systems.
RIVERSIDE, CA

