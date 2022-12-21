ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uta.edu

UTA project aims to better manage roadway traffic flow

A civil engineering researcher at The University of Texas at Arlington is leading a project that will aim to improve smart traffic signal management through state-of-the-art traffic signal simulation techniques and big data. Pengfei (Taylor) Li, assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, is leading the $292,010 grant funded...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy