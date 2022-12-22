ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road

Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
STORY COUNTY, IA
centraloregondaily.com

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Oregon

Now that Christmas is over, how do you properly recycle your Christmas tree?. First, be sure to remove all the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and any other non-organic materials from the tree. Republic Services says Christmas can be recycled in your yard debris cart. You need to cut the tree...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here’s how inflation takes a bite out of a Central Oregon restaurant

Every time you go to the grocery store, it seems like the bill gets a little bigger. But imagine having to order food for your restaurant every day as those costs go up. Nick Stanistas went to the Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College and dreamed of one day opening his own restaurant. His dream came true — Kefi Mediterranean.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy