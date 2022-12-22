Read full article on original website
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
