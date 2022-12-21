Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be asking voters for a second term leading one of the nation’s biggest cities. Republicans will try to take full control of the Virginia Legislature. Governors’ mansions are up for election in Louisiana and Mississippi, and a Democratic governor in red-state Kentucky will try to hang on for another term.
Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
By Patrick Brady After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around implementing model policies to improve accessibility for transgender youth in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin reversed the increasing flow of LGBTQ+ freedoms by introducing stricter laws concerning transgender youth in public schools. Many Americans think the fight for queer rights finished […] The post Students, stand up for your rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
