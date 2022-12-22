Read full article on original website
▶️ Church firewood program helps 400 families stay warm in winter
If you heat with wood, you know how many cords it takes to keep your house warm in winter. We visited a local church that helps 400 families stay warm by providing firewood. The Nativity Lutheran Church’s firewood program runs every Saturday from 9 am to noon, year round on Southeast Brosterhous Road in Bend.
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Oregon
Now that Christmas is over, how do you properly recycle your Christmas tree?. First, be sure to remove all the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and any other non-organic materials from the tree. Republic Services says Christmas can be recycled in your yard debris cart. You need to cut the tree...
Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow
The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region. One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system. The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays...
Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back
With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping. But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails. The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across...
La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District. The cause of the fire was traced to...
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023
T's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.
C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road
A Bend man accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Oregon and trafficking in them at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment was arrested by drug agents Thursday in a nearby traffic stop. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend woman arrested for DUII after crashes, attempting to steal police car
Redmond Police say a Bend woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and other crimes Saturday night after allegedly crashing into several vehicles. But before she was taken into custody, she allegedly tried to leave the scene of the crashes by stealing a police car. Four people...
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal Crash Closes Highway 97 In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 97 at Yew Avenue, Monday night. They’ve determined the driver of a semi stopped on the northbound shoulder and got out of the truck. For an unknown reason, he tried to cross the highway, and was struck and killed in the southbound slow lane at about 7 p.m. There are no crosswalks, the area is not well-lit and the speed limit is 50 miles an hour.
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
