Suspect in Murrieta Standoff Identified
Authorities identified a 48-year-old man Monday who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.
Elderly Woman in Westminster Thwarts Robbery Attempt With Pepper Spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
Man Arrested For Allegedly Squatting At Home Under Construction
A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported. A suspect at the...
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana
Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Man Stabbed to Death by Relative in Compton
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his...
Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash in Anaheim
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for an alcohol-fueled, three-car crash in Anaheim that killed a Los Angeles man. Arturo Jerson GomezRamirez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license.
Woman Alleges College Nurse Fondled Her, Then Asked for $200 Exam Fee
A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The plaintiff is identified only...
Yorba Linda Man Charged in Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old man was charged with causing a fatal DUI crash in Yorba Linda that killed his friend, prosecutors said Friday. Noah Christopher Cooper Watson of Yorba Linda was charged with a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony count of carrying a concealed loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle.
One Year Ago Today (December 25, 2021)…LAPD Task Force Arrests Four Men on Murder, Robbery Charges
One Year Ago Today (December 25, 2021)…Three men face murder and robbery charges and a fourth faces a robbery charge in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that have plagued the city in recent weeks, police announced. A Los Angeles Police Department task force on follow-home robberies, with...
Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
Man Assaulted By Two Suspects While Working on Vehicle in Long Beach
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Transient Charged with Attacking Lyft Driver in Anaheim
A 26-year-old convicted thief was behind bars Friday on charges of sexually assaulting and robbing a Lyft driver in Anaheim. Samuel Nicholas Rodriguez, who has a lengthy criminal record for car thefts, was being held without bail as he awaits arraignment Jan. 6 on charges of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and dissuading a witness by force, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a sex offense and the personal use of a deadly weapon.
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
Pipe-Wielding Homeless Man Critically Wounded by Police in Westminster
A metal pipe-wielding homeless man was wounded when he allegedly attempted to strike officers with the weapon Saturday morning in Westminster, authorities said. The 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department. Officers sent to the...
Person Shot in Watts
A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Murrieta
One person was taken into custody in Murrieta Sunday after a standoff that lasted for hours and prompted police to advise residents in the Las Brisas area to remain inside their homes. The Murrieta Police Department advised the public at about 10 a.m. Sunday that an investigation was underway in...
Two OC Attorneys Appointed Judges
A prosecutor and defense attorney were appointed Orange County Superior Court judges, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday. Defense attorney Julie Swain, 52, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Orange County Superior Court Judge Joy W. Markman. The Democrat has worked as a private attorney since 2010 and served in the Orange County Public Defenders Office from 1997 to 2010.
Man Fatally Wounded During Stabbing Attack Near East Los Angeles
A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call, found the victim suffering...
Man Who Allegedly Broke into SUV in Los Feliz Area in Standoff with Police
A man who allegedly broke into a parked Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV in the Los Feliz area was in a standoff with police Friday. Officers went to the 1700 block of North Mariposa Avenue about 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, a neighbor reported seeing...
