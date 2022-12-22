A 26-year-old convicted thief was behind bars Friday on charges of sexually assaulting and robbing a Lyft driver in Anaheim. Samuel Nicholas Rodriguez, who has a lengthy criminal record for car thefts, was being held without bail as he awaits arraignment Jan. 6 on charges of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and dissuading a witness by force, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a sex offense and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO