Packers-Dolphins Injury Report: Dillon Says He’s ‘Good to Go’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, who missed most of the second half of Monday’s game after being examined for a concussion, was full participation at Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m all good to go,” Dillon said.

Dillon scored two touchdowns in the victory over the Rams before going to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. According to coach Matt LaFleur, Dillon cleared the concussion protocol on Monday night as well as Tuesday.

“The refs did a really good job of making sure I was all right,” Dillon said. “They saw I was a little dazed. I went in the tent, did that whole deal, did the test and they determined it was best for me to come in here and do some more tests. So, did that. I passed it all. At that point, our staff did a good job and player safety’s first, so they said, ‘We’re going to keep you out for the rest of this game.’ I came in here and still watched and made sure the guys were doing good out there. I was trying to get back out there.”

Dillon has been on a roll. In his last three games, he’s scored four of his five touchdowns and topped 70 yards from scrimmage in each. After rushing for a season-high 93 yards against the Bears, Dillon returned from the bye by rushing for 36 yards and two touchdowns and catching three passes for 35 yards in 26 snaps vs. Los Angeles.

Dillon’s availability for Sunday’s big game at the Miami Dolphins will be vital. In Dillon’s seven games of less than 65 yards from scrimmage, the Packers are 1-6.

Coming off a Monday night game, the Packers held a walk-through inside the friendly (and warm) confines of the Don Hutson Center, so the injury designations were approximations.

Only David Bakhtiari wasn’t on the field for the portion of practice that was open to reporters.

For the Dolphins, who played on Saturday night so will have an additional 48 hours of rest-and-recovery time, left tackle Terron Armstead and safety Jevon Holland were the two starters who did not practice.

Packers-Dolphins Wednesday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari, LG Elgton Jenkins.

Limited: S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (hand), RB AJ Dillon (concussion protocol), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb/rib).

Dolphins

DNP: LT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), WR River Cracraft (calf), S Jevon Holland (neck), OLB Melvin Ingram (rest), RB Raheem Mostert (rest).

Limited: CB Keion Crossen (knee), T Eric Fisher (calf), OLB Jaelan Phillips (Toe), LB Duke Riley (ribs), S Eric Rowe (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (quad), RB Jeff Wilson (hip).

Full: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), S Elijah Campbell (concussion), CB Kader Kohou (thumb).

