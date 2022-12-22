Read full article on original website
A Westminster police officer shot a vandalism suspect armed with a pipe
WESTMINSTER, CA – On December 24, 2022, at about 12:57 AM, Westminster police officers responded to the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue reference a possible vandalism. Officers located the suspect, who was armed with a metal pipe. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics, but the suspect refused to drop the pipe. A less lethal option (Taser) was attempted but was unsuccessful.
Westminster police pursuit ended in a drug bust
Last Friday night, at approximately 11 p.m., a Westminster police department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations at Westminster Blvd/Beach Blvd. The driver, 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey, CA, failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Hughes began throwing suspected...
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
Anaheim man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Fountain Valley
On December 17, 2022, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to two different parking lots in the north end of the city and took four separate vehicle burglary reports. Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance. Detectives began investigating the case and discovered the same suspect, identified as Gus...
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex
A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown
A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
Police: Suspect Throws Out `Snowstorm' of Drugs During Vehicle Chase
In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after triggering eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of...
Arcadia police arrest five suspects they believe to be connected with burglaries in the area
Arcadia police on Thursday announced that they had arrested five different suspects wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the area. According to a press release, detectives investigating the burglaries were surveying the area near Camino Real Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue on Thursday after reports of a suspect vehicle tied to a residential burglary."Believing an additional burglary occurred in our city, units conducted traffic stops on this vehicle and an additional vehicle they believed was associated," police said. During searches of both vehicles, officers found "a burglary tool seen on video from yesterday's burglary," as well as stolen property and unique clothing tied to a different burglary. "Based on the circumstances, it was believed these suspects were involved in yesterday's burglaries and were about to commit another burglary," the statement said. In all, a one man, one woman and three minors were arrested. As they continue to investigate the incident, officers ask anyone with information to contact them at (626) 574-5151.
SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges
In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, Ca. – On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Two suspects planning on shipping Fentanyl out of Orange County arrested
Huntington Beach police officers on patrol conducted an enforcement stop after observing a driver and passenger exit a vehicle and litter. Upon contacting the driver and passenger, they admitted to having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located 5 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
‘We lost one of our partners today’: LASD K9 killed during shootout that left suspect dead in Gardena
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed while responding to a standoff with an armed suspect in Gardena Thursday. “We lost one of our partners today. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack,” Sheriff Robert Luna posted on Twitter Friday […]
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
