Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program

406mtsports.com
Van Winkle Stadium, a determined Sonny Holland and a surprising turnaround: A look back at Montana State's 1972 football season
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 1972 football season would be one to remember for a handful of reasons, but it didn’t start out that way. Through three games, the Bobcats were 1-2 and coming off a 34-7 road loss at Cal Poly that second-year head coach Sonny Holland called “unsatisfactory” and “a general letdown in performance and execution,” according to an Associated Press report.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Montana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Montana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Montana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
406mtsports.com
Bill Speltz: Delighted, disappointed & denied — western Montana sports ran gamut in 2022
Just like a Christmas subscription to the Jelly of the Month club, sports is the gift that keeps on giving all year long. Certainly there were memorable moments for fans of western Montana high school athletics in 2022. It's always a treat for this sports editor getting to watch and know all the area standouts and coaches.
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
NBCMontana
Eastbound I-90 reopened near Bearmouth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound I-90 is has been reopened at mile marker 135. MDT's notice states a commercial vehicle has crashed.
NBCMontana
Christmas lights around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
montanarightnow.com
The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
NBCMontana
Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
NBCMontana
Multifamily apartment units vacancy rates double in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Construction is ongoing across Gallatin Co. to help provide more apartment units. In 2022, Bozeman delivered close to 400 new units. Despite an increase in multifamily housing for a growing Bozeman community, vacancy rates are also rising. Just over 4% of multifamily rental properties are occupied...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
msuexponent.com
Firehouse Subs replacing Avogadro’s Deli in the SUB
Firehouse Subs is bringing a sandwich shop back to the Strand Union Building (SUB). The national chain is opening a new restaurant – possibly by the start of the spring semester – to replace Avogadro’s Deli, which was owned by MSU Culinary Services, but has been closed since March 2020. The shop, located in the hallway behind Leigh Lounge, has been vacant since COVID-19 forced the consolidation of food services throughout campus into the dining halls. “It closed because we didn't have the labor force to keep it open,” said Butch Damberger, director of the SUB.
montanarightnow.com
Nonprofits disappointed in holiday donations
Despite hopes for an outpouring of support to Missoula nonprofits this holiday season, service providers to the region’s most vulnerable residents haven’t seen a notable uptick in donations recently. Nonprofit leaders have implored Missoulians to give to organizations like theirs since the November failure of a crisis services...
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Fairfield Sun Times
Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office investigating three deaths that happened Friday
The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred earlier today. The Sweetgrass County Dispatch Center received a call this morning reporting that an individual was in medical distress. The Sweet Grass County ambulance was dispatched to that residence located northwest of Reed Point Montana. When responders arrived, they found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive. The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to the area to assist with plows. The Big Timber Fire Department, Search and Rescue and Sweetgrass County deputies also responded to that area. Stillwater County dispatched fire and EMS as mutual aid. Sheriff Alan Ronneberg wishes to thank all those that were involved in this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing.
NBCMontana
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
