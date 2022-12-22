LanzaTech’s Waste Gas-to-SAF Facility receives £25M Grant from UK Department for Transport Advanced Fuels Fund

Read full article on original website
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
CD BioGlyco Developed an Advanced Glycoenginnering Platform to Provide IVGE Services
New York, USA - December 26, 2022 - CD BioGlyco, a leading service provider in glycoengineering services, has recently developed an advanced glycoengineering platform to provide clients with IVGE services to help settle problems encountered in the development of recombinant protein drugs and monoclonal antibodies. Glycoengineering is a technique for...
Forsentek Co., Limited Sells A Large Number of High-Quality Reliable Load Cells And Measuring Instruments
Forsentek Co., Limited presents various load cells and forces sensors made using advanced technology so as to provide its instruments with durability, precision, and accuracy every time they are used by customers. The load cells, force sensors and measuring instruments that Forsentek Co., Limited has been developing and manufacturing for...
Planting Hope Completes Private Placement of Units, Bringing Aggregate Proceeds Raised in Q4 2022 to C$3.2 Million
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 2,000,272 units (each, a "Unit") at a purchase price of C$0.50 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of C$1,000,136 and bringing aggregate proceeds raised in Q4 2022 to C$3.2 million.
Minority owned firm tackling climate change
Climate change is a long-term shift in the average weather conditions that characteristically prevail in a place. Climate change could refer to a particular location or the planet as a whole and has already been observed worldwide, including shifts in average temperatures, precipitation patterns, rising sea levels, and ice cover.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Pricing of Shares to be Issued in Satisfaction of Debenture Interest Payment Obligations
FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB);(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that, further to the Company's press release dated November 30, 2022, the Company will issue a total of 1,186,786 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.1289 per Common Share to holders of 9.50% unsecured debentures due June 6, 2023 (the "9.50% Debentures") and 8.25% convertible unsecured debentures due June 6, 2023 (the "8.25% Debentures" and together with the 9.50% Debentures, the "Debentures"), respectively, in satisfaction of up to an aggregate total of approximately C$152,978.75 interest payable to holders of Debentures on December 31, 2022 (the "Payment Date").
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market Is Poised for Rapid Growth
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
TRONAPP.SBS: A Legit and Reliable Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Company in the UK
TRONAPP.SBS is a cloud mining service uniquely built to simplify the process for users to rent suitable hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies.Launched in 2022, TRONAPP.SBS is one of the leading blockchains in the market. With a current market cap of around $6.9 billion, it ranks as the 21st largest blockchain in the market.
Profacgen Provides Technologies and Reagents To Help Labeling Proteins Without Worries
New York, USA - December 26, 2022 - Profacgen, a biotechnology company specialized in protein research, now develops a series of labeling technologies and reagents to provide various labeling services for target proteins at specific sites. The main purpose of protein labeling is to monitor biological processes, aid detection (e.g.,...
