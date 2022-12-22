LanzaTech’s Waste Gas-to-SAF Facility receives £25M Grant from UK Department for Transport Advanced Fuels Fund

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB);(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that, further to the Company's press release dated November 30, 2022, the Company will issue a total of 1,186,786 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.1289 per Common Share to holders of 9.50% unsecured debentures due June 6, 2023 (the "9.50% Debentures") and 8.25% convertible unsecured debentures due June 6, 2023 (the "8.25% Debentures" and together with the 9.50% Debentures, the "Debentures"), respectively, in satisfaction of up to an aggregate total of approximately C$152,978.75 interest payable to holders of Debentures on December 31, 2022 (the "Payment Date").

