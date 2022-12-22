Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
HK CHIPPRO GROUP is deployed in Malaysia and South Korea and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ in 2023
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., 24th Dec 2022 – HK CHIPPRO SCM GROUP is a well-known company from Hong Kong in the field of electronic components sales. The parent company, HWAN YU WORLD GROUP, was established in Malaysia in 2005 and set up an office in Hong Kong in 2017 along with its main functions. The company mainly deals with well-known brands such as Xilinx, ST, Texas and Onsemi. They have also been awarded several manufacturer sales performance medals in Europe.
Woonsocket Call
EQBR Makes History By Receiving Regulatory Approval By Korean Government For FSC-Registered Security Token Offerings
San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - EQBR Holdings ("EQBR"), an early-stage, high-growth web3 blockchain company, has developed a Security Token Offering (STO) solution whereby businesses can complete the offering of securities tokens and the applications that support it (e.g., wallets, exchanges, etc.) within 30 minutes or less. EQBR has announced plans to fully integrate the Equilibrium Blockchain with APANDA Partners ("APND"). IGIS Asset Management ("IGIS"), the nation's top real estate asset management company with a portfolio of over $45 billion in Assets Under Management, has the real estate assets available to be tokenized and Shinhan Financial Group ("Shinhan"), Korea's largest financial group with $77 billion in Assets Under Management, will leverage its vast reach in customer accounts and sales network on a global scale.
Woonsocket Call
CD BioGlyco Developed an Advanced Glycoenginnering Platform to Provide IVGE Services
New York, USA - December 26, 2022 - CD BioGlyco, a leading service provider in glycoengineering services, has recently developed an advanced glycoengineering platform to provide clients with IVGE services to help settle problems encountered in the development of recombinant protein drugs and monoclonal antibodies. Glycoengineering is a technique for...
Woonsocket Call
The Government of India has recently launched a new online visa application system called India-Visa-Online.
The Government of India has launched a new online visa application system, india-visa-online.com, making it easier for travelers to apply for a visa to India.The new system allows travelers to fill out an online form and submit their application electronically. They will then receive an email with instructions on how to pay the visa fee and schedule an appointment at the nearest Indian consulate or embassy.This is a major improvement over the previous system, which required travelers to submit a paper application and send it by mail. The new system is more efficient and convenient, and will help reduce processing time for visas.
Woonsocket Call
Forsentek Co., Limited Sells A Large Number of High-Quality Reliable Load Cells And Measuring Instruments
Forsentek Co., Limited presents various load cells and forces sensors made using advanced technology so as to provide its instruments with durability, precision, and accuracy every time they are used by customers. The load cells, force sensors and measuring instruments that Forsentek Co., Limited has been developing and manufacturing for...
Woonsocket Call
The Indiavisa-online website makes it easy to apply for a visa to India.
The government of India has recently launched a new online visa application system called 'indiavisa-online'. The system is designed to streamline the visa application process and make it more convenient for applicants.Applicants can now fill out their visa application form online and submit it electronically. They will also be able to track the status of their application and receive updates via email.The 'indiavisa-online' system is currently available for citizens of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The government of India plans to roll out the system to other countries in the near future.
Woonsocket Call
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Woonsocket Call
ALSCO Offers Patent Secure Gateway Security
ALSCO Data Center and software development company provides cutting-edge engineering solutions by offering Patent Secure Gateway Security. Secure gateways are a needed part of a layered security strategy because of the increase in cyberattacks and the increase in remote workforces. Cyberattacks are at an all-time high, with "crimeware as a service" options allowing anyone to obtain high-quality malware that can impact an organization.
Woonsocket Call
Belem Crypto Exchange, Rebuilding the Contemporary Trading Myth
According to the market survey data, the arrival of the digital era has made cryptocurrency and blockchain technology continuously develop and improve. BELEM firmly believes that the ability to continuously meet the diversified needs of customers will become one of the core competitiveness of the new round of track development. Whoever can master this “must kill skill” will be able to rush forward in the tide of the times.
Woonsocket Call
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Contents Technologies Invited To Join World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community
Contents Technologies, a next-generation content company that builds and invests in IPs as well as technology/finance/service-oriented businesses within the content value chain, announces it has been invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community. This community is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising startups and...
Woonsocket Call
PURITO to Launch New Sunscreen Based on Customer Feedback
PURITO, a leading eco-friendly K-beauty brand by HINATURE Inc., is launching a new sunscreen. The product to be released is a sunscreen based on chemical filters (SPF 50+ PA++++), which has been tested for its Sun Protection Factor and UVAPF by several testing institutions both in Korea and overseas. In...
Woonsocket Call
STEMart Introduces API Impurity Identification Services for Medical Devices
New York, USA - December 26, 2022 - STEMart, a U.S.-based provider of comprehensive services for all stages of medical device development, has recently introduced API Impurity Identification services for clients in the medical device, pharmaceutical product, and consumer product industries using a variety of techniques under standard guidance. Impurities...
Woonsocket Call
The COVID-19 Epidemic Is the Third Battlefield!China and the United States Are Engaged in a Pitched Battle
Abstract: The United States uses COVID-19 as an opportunity to score political points during the epidemic and as a critical vessel to lash out at China. This paper deconstructs the public opinion campaign launched by the United States against Chinese epidemic prevention and control measures and provides an in-depth analysis of the political purposes behind it.
Woonsocket Call
Now Newbies Can Sell USDT in Dubai and Get Fiat Currency at SUID
Dubai, the United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2022) - SUID enables selling USDT in Dubai for cash, and now visitors can get fiat currency at the office. As a crypto OTC in Dubai, SUID has become a forward-seeking crypto shop to provide crypto-to-cash service. Dubai has emerged as...
Woonsocket Call
PhosAgro Supports Establishment of Russian Room at FAO Headquarters in Rome
With financial support from PhosAgro, a Russian Room has been established at the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The inauguration ceremony was attended by the FAO’s Director-General, Qu Dongyu, and the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the FAO and other international organizations in Rome, Viktor Vasiliev.
Woonsocket Call
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
Woonsocket Call
US-visa-online application service is Convenient, Easy to use, and Secure.
Us-visa-online, the leading provider of online visa services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. The site offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface that makes it easy for customers to apply for a visa online.In addition to providing a convenient and efficient way to apply for a visa, the new site also offers a number of resources to help customers navigate the visa application process. These include a comprehensive FAQ section, step-by-step instructions, and contact information for our team of visa experts.We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience when applying for a visa. Our new website is just one way we are making it easier and more convenient for our customers to get the travel documentation they need.
Woonsocket Call
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market Is Poised for Rapid Growth
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
Comments / 0