Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
Deontay Wilder ‘knocked out’ after veteran heavyweight disrespect
Deontay Wilder disrespected a veteran heavyweight before being planted on the canvas in one of the most debated knockdowns of his career. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 and eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion
Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement. “The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade. Nine and a...
Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date
Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”
Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
Devin Haney on Tank Davis vs. Hector Garcia: “I kicked him [Hector] out of camp because he couldn’t keep up”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney says Hector Luis Garcia is a tune-up-level opponent for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next fight on January 7th and not a threat to beating him. According to Haney, Haney he used the unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) as one of his sparring partners before his fight against Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz in December 2021, and he was forced to kick him out of camp because the Dominican couldn’t keep up with him.
Crawford wants Jermell Charlo or Spence next
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford had his soft touch in David Avanesyan on December 3rd and now wants undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo or three-belt welterweight champ Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence next. What’s clear is the 35-year-old Crawford needs a big name like Jermell...
Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen
Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Roy Jones Jr wants Eubank Jr to face Golovkin after Liam Smith fight
By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Roy Jones Jr wants Chris Eubank Jr to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin after he takes care of Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith next month on January 21st. Golovkin coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last September in their trilogy match, and he hasn’t...
Will Dmitry Bivol give Canelo Alvarez a rematch he needs in 2023?
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol said last week that he no longer cares about a second bout with the former four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez in 2023. Canelo has seemingly annoyed Bivol by skipping the rematch with him twice in favor of easier fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and now the unheralded John Ryder.
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Artur Beterbiev Has Mandatory And Undisputed Bouts On His 2023 Agenda
By Vince Dwriter: In the sport of boxing, the road to achieving the ultimate goal was to become a prospect, elevate to the contender level, and then reach the pinnacle of success by winning a world title, but recently the new trend for the elite has transitioned from winning world titles in multiple divisions to becoming the undisputed champion of a division.
Tim Tszyu fight postponed, Jermell Charlo suffers broken hand
By Craig Daly: Tim Tszyu will need to wait a little longer to challenge undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, as the newly crowned four-belt champ has suffered a broken hand while preparing for their now postponed January 28th fight on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at 45; MMA community mourns
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who made history as a finalist on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. The UFC announced the news Saturday, Christmas Eve, and cited heart complications at work as the cause of Bonnar’s death, which occurred Thursday.
Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo won’t go 12 rounds with him
By Brian Webber: WBO 154-lb mandatory Tim Tszyu predicts undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo won’t see the 12th round on January 28th when the two meet in the main event live on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is going to go...
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Legendary UFC Star Has Tragically Died At 45
A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 45. Stephan Bonner, a UFC Hall of Fame athlete, has tragically passed away this month. The Hall of Fame fighter reportedly died on Thursday. He reportedly died of heart problems. "Stephan Bonnar, who helped launch the UFC into the...
Plant wants Benavidez fight “locked in” for first quarter 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he’s hoping to get a fight against David Benavidez “locked in” for early 2023. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) is in a situation where he can potentially get a rematch with now undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez if he defeats WBC interim 168-lb champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) in a WBC-ordered title eliminator.
