This week’s 1923 doesn’t take place during the holiday season, but the Paramount+ drama delivers a gift, anyway: One of haunted Spencer Dutton’s incredibly rare smiles. Sure, it’s fleeting. And yes, we’re fairly certain that his tragedy-to-joy ratio is nine to one. But let’s review the events — and people — that bring us to that blessed moment, as well as the rest of the major action (all the sheep drama!) in Episode 2, “Nature’s Empty Throne.” LIFE NUMBER NINE? CHECK! | The episode begins just as the leopard attacks Spencer, they fight, and it eventually gets off him and runs off....

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO