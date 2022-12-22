Read full article on original website
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
abc17news.com
Maries County man accused of trafficking fentanyl charged in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Vichy, Missouri, man was arrested and charged this week in Cole County after he was accused of trafficking fentanyl. Jordan Sherman, 31, was charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. On Tuesday, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City drug bust nets 147 capsules of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was behind bars Wednesday after a drug bust. According to the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 of Dix Road Tuesday evening. According to a news release,...
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond. The post Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
myozarksonline.com
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
Cooper County man pleads guilty to racially motivated crime
A Wooldrige man pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of racially motivated harassment. The post Cooper County man pleads guilty to racially motivated crime appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Man accused of murdering LU student has trial suspended for three weeks
The murder trial of a Jefferson City man accused of fatally shooting a Lincoln University student four years ago is temporarily suspended. Alfred Chism, Jr.’s trial began Monday and was scheduled to wrap up Friday. But Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says the trial with recommence on January 13.
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash. The post Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia officials say all priority roads are in passable condition
Columbia Police have responded to seven vehicle collisions during today’s winter storm, and have assisted another eight motorists who had stalled vehicles. Columbia Police are urging you to be cautious, if you have to travel. You’re also reminded to clear your vehicle’s windows of snow or ice before driving. The 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators who’ve been on-duty since 5 am will continue plowing until 7 tonight. Another 30-member plow team will be reporting for duty at 7 am tomorrow.
