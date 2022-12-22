ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Maries County man accused of trafficking fentanyl charged in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Vichy, Missouri, man was arrested and charged this week in Cole County after he was accused of trafficking fentanyl. Jordan Sherman, 31, was charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. On Tuesday, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and...
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO drug bust

A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City drug bust nets 147 capsules of fentanyl

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was behind bars Wednesday after a drug bust. According to the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 of Dix Road Tuesday evening. According to a news release,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl

23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI

On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes

A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
krcgtv.com

One in custody after narcotics search warrant served

Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Columbia officials say all priority roads are in passable condition

Columbia Police have responded to seven vehicle collisions during today’s winter storm, and have assisted another eight motorists who had stalled vehicles. Columbia Police are urging you to be cautious, if you have to travel. You’re also reminded to clear your vehicle’s windows of snow or ice before driving. The 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators who’ve been on-duty since 5 am will continue plowing until 7 tonight. Another 30-member plow team will be reporting for duty at 7 am tomorrow.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy