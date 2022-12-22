ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Delays, cancellations begin to mount at MSP as winter storm continues

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrhaN_0jqmNNVS00

Delays, cancellations at MSP airport as winter storm moves in 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities' latest winter storm continues to take a toll on those attempting to fly in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The FAA issued a "Ground Stop" at the airport Wednesday evening, halting planes from landing and departing for less than an hour.

Ahead of Wednesday's winter storm, multiple airlines began offering flight waivers to anyone willing to consider changing their flight.

"The weather is that unknown factor," said MSP Spokesman Jeff Lea. "We sort of have a general range of what may happen, but what will happen remains to be seen."

Lea says MSP projected Thursday and Friday to be the busiest travel days ahead of the Christmas holiday, but says early numbers reflect Wednesday being busier than anticipated – something he attributes to travelers attempting to beat the storm.

"I think people are already worried today what their flight might be for Friday," Lea said.

MSP has additional staff on hand during the busy travel weekend to help flyers navigate through lines of security, Lea said.

"Everybody's got extra personnel," he said. "That's kind of how we operate in holidays and that peak travel."

Not all travelers were curious about the idea of taking a flight waiver.

"Sometimes when I'm traveling alone, I'm interested, but definitely not today," said Anna Halverson, who planned a flight out of state.  "Especially with the storm coming, we're just better getting out before a blizzard potentially hits and delays travel."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Temps to rise above freezing by mid-week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The late night snow event has now dropped out of the state.Temperatures start slightly above zero Monday, warming to 11 degrees. No snow is expected. Warmer weather starts Tuesday, with highs near average: 25 degrees.Temperatures soar to the mid-30s come Wednesday. Our next chance for some winter weather slides through late Wednesday into Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES

MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mail issues plague some Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Three cited for selling THC months after Champlin institutes moratorium

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Three Minnesotans were cited for selling THC products at Champlin Smoke Shop just months after the state passed a new law allowing the sale of THC food and drinks.Champlin is one of many cities that passed a moratorium on the sale of THC in late July, just weeks after the law was enacted.MORE: "We just want to do it in an orderly way": City councils mull new regulations in response to THC ediblesChamplin Smoke Shop confirmed to WCCO it no longer sells Delta 8/9 products.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite

MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks.  "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Winter Weather Cancellations for Wednesday, Dec 21 and Thursday, Dec 22-

-ACGC Schools: Grades 5-12 closing at 1 pm, Daycare and Elementary at 1:15 pm, No Activities today. -Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today in Hutchinson. -Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, MN will cancel the Wednesday, December 21st 6:00 p.m. worship service. Also, cancelled is 7:00 p.m. Choir Rehearsal at Emanuel Lutheran, Hamburg on Dec. 21.
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road

CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
110K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy