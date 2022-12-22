Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of early signing period

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide once again dominate the recruiting trail and have hauled in the nation’s top class for the 2023 cycle.

Coach Saban doesn’t have time to bask in the glow of his recruiting prowess at the moment though as his team is currently in the midst of its preparation for Kansas State and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Following practice on Wednesday, coach Saban would step behind the podium at the Mal Moore Athletic Center to discuss how practice is going and his thoughts on the signing class.

Here is everything coach Saban had to say earlier this afternoon:

Opening statement

“So you know first I’d just like to comment on what a good job I think our players have done with practice so far. We’ve been going seven days in a row — after tomorrow — then players will get three days off for Christmas, but the attitude has been good, the intensity has been good. Obviously, this has been a real opportunity for some of the younger guys to get a lot of reps with some of the defections that we’ve had and I think it’s really, really good. I like the attitude of the team and I’m encouraged by what we’ve been able to accomplish and what we’ve been able to do.

“Obviously today was signing day and we’re obviously very pleased with the class we were able to attract. Got a good bunch of players, but I think what I like about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character. We still sort of try to get guys to buy into developing, creating value for their future based on getting an education, being a good person, being the best football player they can be. So I feel like the kinda guys that we were able to attract are the right kind of guys and we’re excited about the class.

“I think the coaching staff did a fantastic job. This is a long-term process. Guys really worked hard at this — not only in the evaluation process but also in the recruiting process and the university community really helps us in a lot of ways. Helps us have really positive official visits from Dr. Bell to Greg Byrne to the university community, the professors who help us in recruiting to our entire recruiting staff, and everybody involved in our organization.

“So relationships are really important. To have a lot of good people in the organization that are going to be in position to help guys sort of develop responsibility for their own self-determination by being accountable personally, academically and athletically and having the right kind of folks to do that I think is something that really helps us in recruiting.

“I’d like to also reiterate that I think this is the last time I’ll get to talk to you before the Christmas holidays. I wish everybody a ‘Happy Holiday’ out there. I’d also like to encourage folks to support our team in the Sugar Bowl. This team has worked hard. I know we lost a couple of games on the last play of the game, but I think these guys have worked hard all year and positive energy is always important to continuing to have a successful program so we’d appreciate your support when it comes to our team being in New Orleans.”

On the role NIL is playing in recruiting

“So we’re not allowed to be involved in NIL, at least from my perspective. I do think that it did have an impact on recruiting with some players. And I don’t know how you make comments about things that really is kind of a crazy, a little bit of a crazy situation right now, and there’s not really a sensible response to it, so I don’t know how to really respond to it other than the fact that we do a great job of trying to sell what we can do to create value for players and what they can create for themselves here because our players have done a really good job of creating value for themselves in name, image and likeness by what they do after they get here.”

On how much did having no covid rules help with in-home visits and evaluations

“I think really what it helps is it really helps relationships. You get to know the parents better, You get to know the families better and you get to know people better. One of the things that always strikes me and this is one thing that you couldn’t do during COVID so I guess one day that class will come up, but every time I take pictures with the guys that graduate when they walk up to me and I shake hands with them and congratulate them, the first thing that comes to my mind is their home visit. You know when I was in their home, whether we had fried chicken or whatever the situation was. That’s the first thing I remember. And that’s because you develop relationships with the family and the parents. You’re in their home. Their hospitality is really, really appreciated. We’ve got some great parents and obviously, we want to have great relationships with them. So I think it has a huge impact for me, in terms of getting to know them, and I think it has a good impact on them in terms of they get to evaluate and get to know us a little better.”

On QB signees Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan

“We’re obviously happy with both guys. They’ve both been in successful programs. We know a lot about them. They’re great people. I think they have really good potential. I think with this day and age you really want to make sure when you know basically guys to leave your team whenever they want that you have enough guys at each position and that they want to be the kind of guys that want to develop at that position. So I think both of these guys are very much committed to that. So I mean, other than that, they’re the kind of guys that we want and I think they fit the profile of what we need at the position.”

On five-star safety Caleb Downs

“Well, first of all, he’s a great person. A really smart football player. Football means a lot to him. And the guy’s a great competitor, loves to compete. Their team won the state championship. He was all into that. Could have gone anywhere he wanted to go and wanted to stay with the team that he played with the whole time, and they won the state championship in Georgia, which is a significant accomplishment.

“I just think he’s the right kind of person. He’s got leadership qualities that are hard to come by, and the guy’s really got a lot of talent physically to be able to develop into something special. And we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

On what he saw from coach Kelley and other coaches with other opportunities ahead of them

“I think our entire staff did a really, really good job. I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way. I went through that experience when I left the Cleveland Browns to go to Michigan State as a head coach. We had 4-5-6 games left and I felt I owed it to the players, to coach Belichick and the Cleveland Browns organization to do the best job I could and stay focused on that. And Charles has done a really good job of that.

“But I was really encouraged by the energy, the enthusiasm, the relationships that the entire staff was able to sort of develop with this recruiting class. And I think that’s important in the future because I think having good relationships is one of the things that will be critical in terms of how you manage a roster in the future. And I think when you have good relationships when guys come in, that’s something you can build on.”

On what he enjoys most about the recruiting process

“I mean, I like it all. I watch every player that we recruit. I make an evaluation. We come to an evaluation and an agreement as a staff. And then I love the relationship-building process. I love when guys visit here and you get to visit with them and develop relationships with them, see what’s important to them in recruiting. And also the recruiting process when you go out on the road, meet their high school coaches and their families. And when their families come here and visit.

“There’s nothing about the recruiting process that I don’t really enjoy. I enjoy it all.”

On if the 2023 DB class met team needs

“I think so. There’s four DBs there. A couple of guys I think we’ll try at corner. I think all the guys are capable of playing safety or Star. I think corner is one of the most difficult positions to find, and that’s still something that we’re going to continue to look for.”

On the DL unit as a whole considering the young talent coming in

“I think one of the things that was a real focus for us was to improve upfront. I think we recruited some guys who can certainly help us do that. I don’t like to single out players, create expectations for them, or anything like that. I think the media does a really good job of that. That’s something that we really try to get the guys not to focus on, the expectations. But actually, focus on what they have to do to create value for their future and develop as players. And that’s what we’re going to focus on with these guys.

“But I do think those guys that we were able to recruit are certainly going to be guys that can help us with the front seven in the very new future.”

On what he likes to instill in the early enrollees first

“I think the most important thing here with these guys at this time because there is no school, the thing that we want to focus on in January is, hey, how can we help you transition as a person? How can we help you transition academically? And how can we help you transition and develop as a football player? Right now, we’re just having bowl practice. These guys are all here — we have 10 guys that are here practicing with us, and I think the one thing that we’re trying to get them to understand is, what can they learn systematically. But No. 2, just get the feeling of what it’s like and how to go through practice and what we do in practice. Because there is no school. There aren’t very many people here.

“They’ll develop some relationships with people on the team, which I think is a good thing. But I think this whole experience is really good for them in terms of what their expectation really will be in January when school starts. I think that’s probably the greatest benefit to it. And the relationships and the comfort zone that they can create by being around our team and our players.”

