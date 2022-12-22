Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.

The investigation started around 5:42 a.m. when Oklahoma City fire crews were called to the Forest Creek apartment near Northwest 122nd and Rockwell Avenue.

A second fire call came after 10 p.m. around the same time officers responded to shots fired at the complex.

“As it turns out both calls were related,” Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police said a man targeted an apartment with Molotov cocktails twice. The second time, someone inside the apartment came out with a gun.

One resident told News 9 she heard at least 10 gunshots.

“It was after he threw the last one that someone in the complex shot him,” Knight said. “He got in his vehicle to flee, drove down the streets and ended up losing consciousness and crashing.”

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police officials said on Wednesday he did not survive the gunshot injuries.

Back at the shooting scene, investigators were tying the pieces of the case together.

“It appears that the person who lived in that apartment,” Knight said. “At one time was in a domestic relationship with the person who was shot and killed.”

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and will continue,” Knight said.

Fire department officials said the fires caused by the Molotov cocktails were small and there were no injuries.