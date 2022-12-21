Read full article on original website
Related
8 New Trail Projects Coming to Morris County
More than 5 miles of new trails coming to Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. Grants were awarded to construct eight new trail projects in Morris County, adding more than five miles of new walkways and paths to our community.
New Jersey Globe
John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91
John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
morriscountynj.gov
Apply for 2023 Morris County Historic Preservation Funds
The Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund is now accepting grant applications for 2023 funding. The grant application deadline is Friday, March 31, 2023. The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation will hold an Application Workshop to explain the application process on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. via WebEx: https://morriscountynj.webex.com/meet/rchang.
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County pharmacy employee admits participating in $2.4M kickback, bribery scheme
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A pharmacy employee Thursday admitted conspiring to offer and pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for having prescriptions steered to the Morris County, pharmacy, the name of the pharmacy wasn’t released, where he worked, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Srinivasa Raju, 51,...
New Jersey Globe
Wilson named general counsel at University Hospital
McKenzie Wilson, a former top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, has been named general counsel of University Hospital in Newark. Wilson had worked in Murphy’s Office of the Chief Counsel from 2018 until departure fourteen months ago to join one of the state’s top law firms, Lowenstein Sandler. She became deputy chief counsel in October 2020 when Matt Platkin, now the attorney general, left to go to Lowenstein and was replaced by Parimal Garg.
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
insidernj.com
The Mess in Mendham
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP – Tom Baio was in his “deputy mayor’s” seat Tuesday evening peering out at a crowded room. This was for the most part, not an overly friendly group. Various speakers in the room – and over zoom – told Baio his time was up – politically speaking,
Thousands in Lehigh Valley, western N.J. lose power as bitter cold arrives, utilities report (UPDATE)
Power companies serving the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey were reporting thousands of properties without electricity Friday afternoon. Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities listed the weather the cause for the outages as a cold front brought gusty winds and dropping temperatures to the region. Around 2 p.m., PPL was...
myveronanj.com
Police Welcome 3 New Officers
Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported in Morris County house fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported in a Jefferson Township house fire Tuesday night, according to police. On December 20, at around 8:35 p.m., police responded to 25 Vassar Road, located in the New Foundland section of the township, for a reported structure fire, police said.
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Popular Warren County Empanada Joint Abruptly Closes
A popular Warren County restaurant known for its Latin comfort food — particularly empanadas — has abruptly and permanently closed its doors after about four years.Empanada Mamasita on E. Washington Avenue in Washington is now listed on its Facebook and Google profiles as permanently closed as of a…
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 7-13, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 7-13, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
Comments / 0