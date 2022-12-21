ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91

John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
morriscountynj.gov

Apply for 2023 Morris County Historic Preservation Funds

The Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund is now accepting grant applications for 2023 funding. The grant application deadline is Friday, March 31, 2023. The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation will hold an Application Workshop to explain the application process on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. via WebEx: https://morriscountynj.webex.com/meet/rchang.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wilson named general counsel at University Hospital

McKenzie Wilson, a former top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, has been named general counsel of University Hospital in Newark. Wilson had worked in Murphy’s Office of the Chief Counsel from 2018 until departure fourteen months ago to join one of the state’s top law firms, Lowenstein Sandler. She became deputy chief counsel in October 2020 when Matt Platkin, now the attorney general, left to go to Lowenstein and was replaced by Parimal Garg.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
insidernj.com

The Mess in Mendham

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP – Tom Baio was in his “deputy mayor’s” seat Tuesday evening peering out at a crowded room. This was for the most part, not an overly friendly group. Various speakers in the room – and over zoom – told Baio his time was up – politically speaking,
MENDHAM, NJ
myveronanj.com

Police Welcome 3 New Officers

Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
VERONA, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported in Morris County house fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported in a Jefferson Township house fire Tuesday night, according to police. On December 20, at around 8:35 p.m., police responded to 25 Vassar Road, located in the New Foundland section of the township, for a reported structure fire, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center

TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Warren County Empanada Joint Abruptly Closes

A popular Warren County restaurant known for its Latin comfort food — particularly empanadas — has abruptly and permanently closed its doors after about four years.Empanada Mamasita on E. Washington Avenue in Washington is now listed on its Facebook and Google profiles as permanently closed as of a…
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate

A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

