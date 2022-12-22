Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO