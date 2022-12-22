Read full article on original website
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews worked to fix a broken six-inch main on John Avenue Sunday night in Scranton. Pennsylvanian American Water says the break affects homes and businesses along the 1800 block of Ash Street and the 1000 block of John Avenue. Around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the water...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Hazle Township house burns for hours
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Warming centers set up for those without power
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve. A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue. The centers offer heat,...
Crews battle flames at apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews began Christmas Day battling a fire in Scranton. It happened at an apartment building on South Main Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 3:30 in the morning on Sunday. Six people fled their homes. Some of those victims needed medical treatment for breathing in too...
Bridge connecting Pittston, West Pittston may reopen
PITTSTON, Pa. — Drivers in part of Luzerne County might be calling it a Christmas miracle. The Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, that connects West Pittston to Pittston, might be able to reopen. The video above shows a view from Skycam 16 of the...
One dead after central Pennsylvania fire
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning. Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township. According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased. The coroner announced Terpolili died due to […]
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Wintry weather hits Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dashcam video shows snowy roads along Interstate 81 heading into West Hazleton on Friday. "I think it's the worst time this could be happening. It's one of those things that you dread for the season," said Waidi Ifafore from Washington, D.C. Along our travels, Newswatch...
Pottsville home gutted by flames
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
Christmas Eve mass in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Bishop Joseph Bambera presided over a Christmas Eve mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue Saturday afternoon. The Diocese of Scranton says they were glad to be able to hold in-person mass this year. There will also be a midnight mass at the...
Police identify man killed in Dewart house fire
Dewart, Pa. — A 68-year-old man perished Friday in a fire at a home in Dewart in Northumberland County, police say. State police fire marshal James Nizinski says Joseph Terpolilli, 68, died shortly after the fire was reported around11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2670 Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the fire, according to...
WNEP-TV 16
Long night, busy day for bakers
Newswatch 16 stopped by Bakery Delite in Luzerne County early this morning. Customers started showing up at 5 a.m.
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
WNEP-TV 16
Making a merry Christmas for children staying at women's shelter in Columbia County
A community effort made sure the children staying at a women's shelter in Columbia County had a merry Christmas. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington shows us how.
Two-alarm fire strikes Jenkins Township home
JENKINS TWP. — The occupants of a Welsh Street home that caught fire on Saturday morning were able to get out of the residence unharmed,
