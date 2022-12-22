Read full article on original website
Weather stalls travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday – And we're now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today. There are more...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
KXLY
Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark
The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KXLY
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. – 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4...
Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions.
Gonzaga Ponders Future with Realignment Beckoning
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday.
Has Gonzaga turned its season around? Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast
Once a week, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball. On this week's episode, Sac and Jack discuss Gonzaga's victory over Alabama and how excited they are for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
KHQ Right Now
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
KXLY
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
