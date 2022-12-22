SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO