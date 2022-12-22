Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Sabres game against Blue Jackets on Tuesday postponed due to weather
The NHL has postponed the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus due to the continued severe winter weather in Buffalo. No makeup date for the game has been announced. A weather system the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-lifetime...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Tuesday's Buffalo at Columbus game postponed
NHL Game No. 547 on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 26.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Stromgren is playing in the 2023 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden. Finland. Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara. 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 10 games. Ronni...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Canucks at Rogers Place. The Oilers host the Canucks at 7:00 p. m. MT on Friday night at Rogers Place before heading off for a brief Christmas Break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers...
NHL
2023 World Juniors Tracker
Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen competing in the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. Follow Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. DAY 1: ODELIUS SCORES FOR SWEDEN, FINLAND LOSES IN OT. Calle Odelius scored in his World Juniors debut, netting Sweden's eighth goal in...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers look to 'reset' during break after loss to Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers are hoping to use the NHL's holiday break as a chance to reset and recharge following a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida enters the break at 15-16-4. "It's going to be huge," Panthers...
NHL
Coyotes defeat Kings in shootout, end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 shootout victory at Mullett Arena on Friday. Nick Schmaltz scored, and Nick Bjugstad was the only successful shooter in the shootout for the Coyotes (11-16-5), who had...
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
Andersson scores in OT, Flames defeat Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Rasmus Andersson scored at 2:24 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (16-12-7), who went 3-0-1 on a four-game road trip.
NHL
Johnson making his way at center early in Blue Jackets career
At just about any Blue Jackets practice, Kent Johnson is usually the last player on the ice. When Columbus is at home, that's no big deal, but Thursday in Chicago, he left the United Center ice after practice and walked into an interview with the clock ticking until the team bus would leave in wintry conditions to head back to the hotel.
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022
History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL
Juuso Parssinen Continues Impactful Play with Nashville in Debut Season
Juuso Parssinen had barely started his first professional season with the Milwaukee Admirals when his phone rang. On the other end of the line was Ads General Manager and Nashville Predators Assistant GM Scott Nichol. The Predators, off to a sluggish 5-8-1 start to their 2022-23 campaign, were searching for...
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Howe's son congratulates Ovechkin on 802nd NHL goal
In special recorded message, Mark Howe lauds Capitals captain, encourages him to catch Gretzky. Mark Howe, the son of "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, recorded a special message for Alex Ovechkin for his 802nd NHL goal, which the Washington Capitals captain scored on Friday. With the milestone goal, Ovechkin moves ahead...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Head to Holiday Break After 3-2 OT Loss to Flames
The Ducks battled the divison rival Calgary Flames for 62-plus minutes in the club's finale before the holiday break, but Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-4...
NHL
Heika's Take: Johnston, Hintz push Stars to third period comeback win
The Stars have talked all season about finding different ways to win hockey games, and they discovered another on Friday. Dallas rallied back from a 2-0 deficit on the strength of three power play goals and took a 4-2 win over the Montréal Canadiens. The game was important for...
