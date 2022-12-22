ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Sabres game against Blue Jackets on Tuesday postponed due to weather

The NHL has postponed the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus due to the continued severe winter weather in Buffalo. No makeup date for the game has been announced. A weather system the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-lifetime...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed

Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Tuesday's Buffalo at Columbus game postponed

NHL Game No. 547 on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 26.12.22

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Stromgren is playing in the 2023 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden. Finland. Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara. 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 10 games. Ronni...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Canucks at Rogers Place. The Oilers host the Canucks at 7:00 p. m. MT on Friday night at Rogers Place before heading off for a brief Christmas Break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers...
NHL

2023 World Juniors Tracker

Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen competing in the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. Follow Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. DAY 1: ODELIUS SCORES FOR SWEDEN, FINLAND LOSES IN OT. Calle Odelius scored in his World Juniors debut, netting Sweden's eighth goal in...
NHL

Coyotes defeat Kings in shootout, end 3-game skid

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 shootout victory at Mullett Arena on Friday. Nick Schmaltz scored, and Nick Bjugstad was the only successful shooter in the shootout for the Coyotes (11-16-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

MTL@DAL: Game Recap

DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Andersson scores in OT, Flames defeat Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Rasmus Andersson scored at 2:24 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (16-12-7), who went 3-0-1 on a four-game road trip.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Johnson making his way at center early in Blue Jackets career

At just about any Blue Jackets practice, Kent Johnson is usually the last player on the ice. When Columbus is at home, that's no big deal, but Thursday in Chicago, he left the United Center ice after practice and walked into an interview with the clock ticking until the team bus would leave in wintry conditions to head back to the hotel.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022

History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL

Juuso Parssinen Continues Impactful Play with Nashville in Debut Season

Juuso Parssinen had barely started his first professional season with the Milwaukee Admirals when his phone rang. On the other end of the line was Ads General Manager and Nashville Predators Assistant GM Scott Nichol. The Predators, off to a sluggish 5-8-1 start to their 2022-23 campaign, were searching for...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team

On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington

"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Howe's son congratulates Ovechkin on 802nd NHL goal

In special recorded message, Mark Howe lauds Capitals captain, encourages him to catch Gretzky. Mark Howe, the son of "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, recorded a special message for Alex Ovechkin for his 802nd NHL goal, which the Washington Capitals captain scored on Friday. With the milestone goal, Ovechkin moves ahead...
NHL

Recap: Ducks Head to Holiday Break After 3-2 OT Loss to Flames

The Ducks battled the divison rival Calgary Flames for 62-plus minutes in the club's finale before the holiday break, but Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-4...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy