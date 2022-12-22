ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Delving into the history of the Practical Theater Company

Paul Barrosse, Victoria Zielinski, and Dana Olsen join Rick Kogan to talk about the history of the Practical Theater Company. Later they highlight their upcoming sketch comedy shows, “Vic & Paul & Dana’s Post-Pandemic Revue,” located at Steve Rashid’s Studio5 in Evanston. The shows will be held at 8:00 p.m. December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 4th, 5th, 6th.
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update

WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
Rae Kaplan is ready to help you with your student loan needs!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to tell us that her and her team are ready to help with your student loans the Department of Education made new statues and requirements. Rae reminds that some attorneys may not be able to help you like Kaplan Law Firm! To learn more about what Rae can do for you go to financialrelief.com or call her at (312) 294-8989.
When was the last blizzard in Chicago?

The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Missing Northwestern student’s body found in Chicago harbor

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says it identified the body found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan. Chicago police say Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
9@9: The Aldi Dress

CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
