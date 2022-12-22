Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
OTL #845: The impact of TIFs on neighborhoods, Revisiting 8-Bit Christmas for the holidays
Mike Stephen gets an update on the impact of TIF districts on Chicago neighborhoods over the past year with Tom Tresser, co-founder of The CivicLab, and then re-airs a conversation with Illinois native Kevin Jakubowski, the screenwriter of the Holiday film 8-Bit Christmas. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please...
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
wgnradio.com
Delving into the history of the Practical Theater Company
Paul Barrosse, Victoria Zielinski, and Dana Olsen join Rick Kogan to talk about the history of the Practical Theater Company. Later they highlight their upcoming sketch comedy shows, “Vic & Paul & Dana’s Post-Pandemic Revue,” located at Steve Rashid’s Studio5 in Evanston. The shows will be held at 8:00 p.m. December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 4th, 5th, 6th.
wgnradio.com
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
wgnradio.com
Rae Kaplan is ready to help you with your student loan needs!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to tell us that her and her team are ready to help with your student loans the Department of Education made new statues and requirements. Rae reminds that some attorneys may not be able to help you like Kaplan Law Firm! To learn more about what Rae can do for you go to financialrelief.com or call her at (312) 294-8989.
WGNtv.com
When was the last blizzard in Chicago?
The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
wglc.net
Missing Northwestern student’s body found in Chicago harbor
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says it identified the body found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan. Chicago police say Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
9@9: The Aldi Dress
CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
Comments / 0