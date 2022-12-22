Read full article on original website
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
Governor Brian Kemp extends winter weather State of Emergency
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the State of Emergency ahead of more winter weather in the coming night. With many across the state being negatively affected due to the weather over the weekend, Kemp has extended the State of Emergency until 11:59 Tuesday night. Kemp states that he wants...
GA Regional Commissions see dip in November unemployment rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in October. "We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
