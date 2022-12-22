ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver asking for federal assistance as influx of migrants continue to rise

By Olivia Young
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCNuP_0jqmKeD400

Denver Coliseum opens as warming shelter for unhoused population 01:38

Denver is asking the federal government for help as an arctic blast coincides with an influx of migrants.

"We need help. Cities are taking the brunt of the crisis and we're all at a breaking point," mayor Michael Hancock said.

The city has spent around two million dollars sheltering the more than thirteen hundred migrants who have arrived this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfElh_0jqmKeD400
CBS

"I want to be clear: our immigration system has been broken in this country for a long time," Hancock said.

With no way to predict migrant arrivals, Hancock is calling for changes to immigration policy, and Denver is requesting additional federal and state funds.

"The weather we are anticipating this afternoon and through the next two days will be incredibly dangerous and I encourage everyone to stay inside," Hancock said Wednesday, ahead of the longest and potentially coldest night of the year.

As migrants continue to be sheltered in churches and rec centers, the Denver Coliseum opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday as a warming center for all.

CBS

"There may be possibly some migrants that end up here, but this is not a migrant shelter, this is really a warming center for anyone that might need it," said Jill Lis with the Denver Emergency Operations Center.

With the coliseum floor being prepped for the stock show, up to 250 people can stay in the surrounding concourse on a first come first served basis, with plans to house overflow elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXnQh_0jqmKeD400
CBS

"This is the main entrance here," Lis explained during a media tour, "folks will be lining up and coming inside to be checked in here, they'll receive a hygiene kit, some general instructions, on how to coexist safely and comfortably, they'll be assigned a cot and we'll answer any questions they might have."

The Red Cross and National Guard members have been deployed to help inside the shelter.

Service animals are allowed inside, but household pets will have to be housed at a nearby animal shelter.

The warming center will be open at least through Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

Comments / 70

james gerber
4d ago

Nope. Texas and Arizona have been begging for help for 2 years. Nothing and that is what you should get. These immigrants are your problem. Maybe you should have helped out the states who face the worst of it everyday.

Reply(5)
26
Tom Heaphy
4d ago

All have nice clothes and I-phones. Thank Joe Biden for turning america into the dumping ground for the third world.

Reply(3)
47
Jody
4d ago

So now all cities are sending us a bill for Biden’s ‘no border’ policy? All these liberal advocate groups need a way to cash in too…..

Reply(1)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border

WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
TEXAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

Why immigrants from South America choose Denver

In early November — long before the crisis at the border in El Paso, Texas spilled over into Denver — a bus of immigrants rolled into the Mile High City. Andrea Loya, executive director of Casa de Paz, had been communicating with a volunteer organization in El Paso since August to see if the Denver nonprofit could help alleviate the strain churches and nonprofit groups were laboring under in Texas.
DENVER, CO
Block Club Chicago

After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis

CHICAGO — “We’re grateful to be in a place that received us with open arms.”. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, families sat around decorated tables with plates full of food, participating in a time honored tradition: listing off the things they’re thankful for. For the 500 migrants gathered at a Chicago-area hotel, it was their first time celebrating the American holiday, and volunteers had to explain its history and meaning. After the journey they had made this year, many said they were thankful for so much.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border

EL PASO, Texas — At a downtown convenience store, María paced anxiously in the cold scanning people arriving at a nearby bus station to find her husband. María, who would not give her full name, wore a short coat not meant for at or near freezing temperatures, black jeans and sneakers. She kept her bare hands in her pockets for warmth. A light American Red Cross blanket sat folded at a perch she'd taken up to keep her eye on the bus station.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Surprise Bonus Checks Of Up To $600 Going Out Today: Who Will Get Them?

Some Americans will get surprise bonus checks of up to $600 before the start of the New Year. Earlier this week, the City of Denver decided to send surprise bonus checks to eligible city employees. These bonus checks serve as a token of appreciation for the work done by employees when many departments faced employee shortages.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy