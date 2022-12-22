Read full article on original website
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
Karen Jeltema
Mrs. Karen Jeltema, age 68, of Orange City, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the Orange City Area Health System. There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 30, at 10:00am, at the First Christian Reformed Church of Orange City with the Rev. Jordan Helming officiating. A luncheon and time of visitation with the family will follow the service. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.
