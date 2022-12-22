ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County family’s holiday weekend was made merrier Friday after they were surprised with a brand new car while other families were gifted a shopping spree. At Hilldale Shopping Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Black Men Coalition of Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Parks opens two regions of snowmobile trails for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NW and NC regions of the Dane County Snowmobile trails opened for users Friday, Dane Co. Parks announced. Parks officials said the remaining SW, SE and NE regions are still closed off for public use. In order for trails to be open, there must be at least six inches of snow and steady freezing temperatures.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With Christmas day drawing near, another long-running tradition continues: NORAD’s Santa Tracker. While children and families are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the air, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has a tracking system to show the jolly man’s progress worldwide.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Quick season change this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison. The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48. Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy