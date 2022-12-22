Read full article on original website
Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County family’s holiday weekend was made merrier Friday after they were surprised with a brand new car while other families were gifted a shopping spree. At Hilldale Shopping Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Black Men Coalition of Dane...
Dane Co. Parks opens two regions of snowmobile trails for the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NW and NC regions of the Dane County Snowmobile trails opened for users Friday, Dane Co. Parks announced. Parks officials said the remaining SW, SE and NE regions are still closed off for public use. In order for trails to be open, there must be at least six inches of snow and steady freezing temperatures.
Sun Prairie waitress tipped 1K among hundreds to receive holiday gift from BGCDC
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of giving, one Dane County nonprofit, in partnership with generous community members, is ensuring every family has something to be grateful for this holiday season. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has provided over 600 area families with financial support...
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet over the holiday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting a friend or a loved one a pet over the holidays might seem like the perfect gift idea but animal advocates are reminding potential adopters, pets are more than a present, they are a lifelong commitment. Furry friends are bundles of joy in many people’s...
Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the winter weather continues, people aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their holiday vacation in Wisconsin Dells. One family even took on a 12-hour drive from North Dakota and navigated their way through the blowing snow. “With the weather in North Dakota and...
Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
Madison Fire: Neighbor’s carbon monoxide alarm alerted to leak next door
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters were alerted to a carbon monoxide leak in an apartment after the alarm in the unit next door was going off, according to the Madison Fire Department. Crews arrived around 2:50 a.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Parker Place for a report of a...
U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday weekend is fast approaching, and U.S Postal service workers are out delivering the last of the gifts before the weekend, battling the elements to make their routes. “We’re working hard to get the packages delivered, we’ve delivered over two billion pieces of mail and...
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With Christmas day drawing near, another long-running tradition continues: NORAD’s Santa Tracker. While children and families are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the air, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has a tracking system to show the jolly man’s progress worldwide.
Quick season change this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?. The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!. The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow the...
Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison. The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48. Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA...
