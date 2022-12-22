Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
Kari Lake 'Expert' Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her
Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. "UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help,"...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit
On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments on whether to toss out Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election. So naturally, on Sunday Lake had a message for Maricopa County and the "crooks" who run elections. ...
skygofly.com
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
AZFamily
Court: Judge does not find clear evidence of misconduct in Kari Lake election case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County judge has ruled against Kari Lake in her election lawsuit, affirming governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ win on Saturday. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by then-Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.
“No data to support any of those claims”: Expert trial witness demolishes Kari Lake's case
An expert witness called by lawyers representing Maricopa County made it clear that there was no substance to any of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's claim that Election Day issues in the county cost her the election. "My high-level response is that all the claims that were made in...
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
AZFamily
Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas
Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated men at last night's Christmas Eve basketball game. We ask Santa your questions & find out why he doesn't shave the beard. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family put together a list of questions from our most inquisitive...
Arizona judge allows attorney general candidate’s election challenge to go to trial
A judge on Tuesday allowed a lawsuit from Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general Abraham Hamadeh to go forward, following his defeat in one of the closest races in the state’s history. “This case is different … because the Plaintiff is not alleging political motives or fraud or personal agendas being pushed. It is…
Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can...
newsnationnow.com
Video: Hundreds of migrants climb rock wall to cross into Arizona
(NewsNation) — In the wee hours of Thursday, hundreds of migrants from countries including Russia, Peru, Cuba and Colombia navigated through the desert with help from a man who appeared to be a smuggler and climbed a wall to cross into Yuma, Arizona. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley and her crew were there to capture the scene.
Comments / 1