Arizona State

The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
AZFamily

Court: Judge does not find clear evidence of misconduct in Kari Lake election case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County judge has ruled against Kari Lake in her election lawsuit, affirming governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ win on Saturday. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by then-Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.
AZFamily

Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas

Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated men at last night's Christmas Eve basketball game. We ask Santa your questions & find out why he doesn't shave the beard. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family put together a list of questions from our most inquisitive...
newsnationnow.com

Video: Hundreds of migrants climb rock wall to cross into Arizona

(NewsNation) — In the wee hours of Thursday, hundreds of migrants from countries including Russia, Peru, Cuba and Colombia navigated through the desert with help from a man who appeared to be a smuggler and climbed a wall to cross into Yuma, Arizona. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley and her crew were there to capture the scene.
